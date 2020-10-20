 Skip to content
(Metro)   Manchester told to accept the Tier 3 Lockdown or else. Because it's always Manchester, united for stupidity   (metro.co.uk) divider line
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The problem is that Westminster is ordering this without offering financial support for the region. They're spaffing billions on their cronies at Serco and Deloitte for Excel spreadsheets and systems that don't work, but are ordering businesses to close in Manchester with no financial aid for the business owners.

It's a f*cking shiatshow, but pretty much par for the course with the Tories these days.

/Oh, and the Tories support the NHS, but not enough to give them a pay raise.
//They'll get a badge, a "Thank You" card or a snack box and like it.
///Farking Tory shiatbags.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They have 72 days to sort out Brexit so you'll have to forgive them if they seem slightly distracted.
 
stevenboof [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: They have 72 days to sort out Brexit so you'll have to forgive them if they seem slightly distracted.


They've had almost four years.  I like masturbating as much as the next guy, but eventually you have to put your willy away and do some work.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: The problem is that Westminster is ordering this without offering financial support for the region. They're spaffing billions on their cronies at Serco and Deloitte for Excel spreadsheets and systems that don't work, but are ordering businesses to close in Manchester with no financial aid for the business owners.

It's a f*cking shiatshow, but pretty much par for the course with the Tories these days.

/Oh, and the Tories support the NHS, but not enough to give them a pay raise.
//They'll get a badge, a "Thank You" card or a snack box and like it.
///Farking Tory shiatbags.


All you write is true, but Andy Burnham's "Give us more money or we'll stay open and more people will die" was not a great negotiating position.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: They're spaffing billions on their cronies at Serco and Deloitte for Excel spreadsheets


Could you speak english please?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You want to close everything?  Then make sure you have a plan to take care of the people.  Seems like a reasonable demand to me.
 
