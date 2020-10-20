 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Yes, the pandemic is going to scar your children
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every generation is scarred by something-wars, Depression, cold wars, protests, riots, terrorism.

I'm not minimizing what kids are going through.  I'm saying they can handle it.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Probably a good time to set up your kids with a weekly therapy session if you are seeing signs of stress. Our youngest just started this and it seems to be a good outlet for him.
 
cleek [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hey kids, prepare yourself for a lifetime of being reminded that you are a COVID Child™, even if you don't give a crap.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh no Betsy DeVos is spreading idiocy abroad!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
consequenceofsound.netView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And just wait until they see what the rest of climate change is going to bring them!

/You shut up. You paid for it.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Where is love?
Does it come from skies above?
Is it underneath the willow tree
That I've been dreaming of?
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pharmaceutical companies are already frothing at the mouth, plotting how they will market the pills, creams, and therapies to help people "cope."

conselium.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you didn't grow up in the early 80's when you thought a nuclear holocaust was gonna happen every single day, then you weren't scarred. Movies like "The Day After", "Testament" and every other music video was about nuclear war and it's aftermath.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Won't somebody think of the kitties?

I know mine were giving me the side eye when I wasn't disappearing for 8 hours a day for a month.

/I think they got over it.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: If you didn't grow up in the early 80's when you thought a nuclear holocaust was gonna happen every single day, then you weren't scarred. Movies like "The Day After", "Testament" and every other music video was about nuclear war and it's aftermath.


Came here to mention that the showing of The Day After that I saw included a shrink giving advice on how to help children deal with the stress of the potential for nuclear holocaust.

/Not watching The Day After should probably have been on that list
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Horse hockey!

Kids are resilient. If you don't make it a bigger deal than necessary they will be fine. If you are an over-reacting asshat of a parent your kids were probably screwed anyway.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: Pharmaceutical companies are already frothing at the mouth, plotting how they will market the pills, creams, and therapies to help people "cope."

[conselium.com image 325x324]


This! Pharmaceuticals, and a lot of parents, believe every child needs 2 behavioral pill per day. The behavior doesn't matter, they just NEED the pills. Mommy is soooo exhausted from mommying all the time. This kid needs attention all the time!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Won't somebody think of the kitties?

I know mine were giving me the side eye when I wasn't disappearing for 8 hours a day for a month.


I am worried about this. For months the kitties gave us the stink eye for not leaving each day. Now they are so excited every time I come out of my office I am worried that a regular work schedule will feel like I am abandoning them.
 
NuclearPenguins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: And just wait until they see what the rest of climate change is going to bring them!

/You shut up. You paid for it.


Shut up, Eeyore.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

buttercat: Every generation is scarred by something-wars, Depression, cold wars, protests, riots, terrorism.

I'm not minimizing what kids are going through.  I'm saying they can handle it.


Here, kids. Let's take a look at thermonuclear destruction through 80s special effects.

/now put on your mask and social distance
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: cryinoutloud: And just wait until they see what the rest of climate change is going to bring them!
/You shut up. You paid for it.
Shut up, Eeyore.


Blow me.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's weird that 40 degree day's post has 2 funny votes.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The kids will be fine. It is what kids do.
However, there will always be the association of VIRAL PANDEMIC DEATHS with REPUBLICAN.
So we have that going for us.
 
semiautomagic [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This just in: politicians and wealthy people decry societal failings that they are at least partially, if not fully, responsible for. Film at 11.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Those aged seven to 24, sometimes called generation Z...

Oh no! My kids are in different generations? I guess that explains why their personalities are so different.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

buttercat: Every generation is scarred by something-wars, Depression, cold wars, protests, riots, terrorism.

I'm not minimizing what kids are going through.  I'm saying they can handle it.


Is it worth it?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wow, a plan to get everyone infected when we don't understand the long-term implications? What could possibly go wrong?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

buttercat: Every generation is scarred by something-wars, Depression, cold wars, protests, riots, terrorism.

I'm not minimizing what kids are going through.  I'm saying they can handle it.


Farking this.

Talk to people that were kids during the depression or who grew up when wars were being fought on their own soil.

They aren't damaged goods. In fact, they're probably in better mental health than your average American millennial snowflake.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bfh0417: ElecricalPast: Pharmaceutical companies are already frothing at the mouth, plotting how they will market the pills, creams, and therapies to help people "cope."

[conselium.com image 325x324]

This! Pharmaceuticals, and a lot of parents, believe every child needs 2 behavioral pill per day. The behavior doesn't matter, they just NEED the pills. Mommy is soooo exhausted from mommying all the time. This kid needs attention all the time!


Eh, I give the parents a bit of a break on that. The societal expectation that your kids days be booked from 7am to 9pm is a bit exhausting to deal with sometimes.

Personally, I feel if they come home with an even number of fingers and toes, I'm doing something right.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If staying home for a while and wearing a mask is going to scar you for life then you have real issues.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Probably a good time to set up your kids with a weekly therapy session if you are seeing signs of stress. Our youngest just started this and it seems to be a good outlet for him.


Back in the day we called those sessions by clever names, like baseball, football, soccer, etc.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So can we start calling them Generation Cough.  Like, the Coughers are so so ruining everything in this country!
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: If staying home for a while and wearing a mask is going to scar you for life then you have real issues.


Hey, does anyone know if becoming an asshole is a symptom of catching covid? Because either way you should go self isolate.
 
orbister
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Probably a good time to set up your kids with a weekly therapy session if you are seeing signs of stress. Our youngest just started this and it seems to be a good outlet for him.


In the old days we had "parenting" for that.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gar1013: buttercat: Every generation is scarred by something-wars, Depression, cold wars, protests, riots, terrorism.

I'm not minimizing what kids are going through.  I'm saying they can handle it.

Farking this.

Talk to people that were kids during the depression or who grew up when wars were being fought on their own soil.

They aren't damaged goods. In fact, they're probably in better mental health than your average American millennial snowflake.


"Kids" aren't a monolithic group.  Their experiences are going vary greatly.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No kidding. Every major world wide event leaves scars and imprints on people as they mature. To think this won't have some lasting impact on their worldview is pants on head stupid.
 
orbister
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: If staying home for a while and wearing a mask is going to scar you for life then you have real issues.


Note: this "study" was carried out by people with a financial interest in gloomy results.
 
Veloram
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Omg if only there were something that kids can do indoors for hours upon hours per day to keep them occupied and their minds off the troubles of the outside world
 
NuclearPenguins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: NuclearPenguins: cryinoutloud: And just wait until they see what the rest of climate change is going to bring them!
/You shut up. You paid for it.
Shut up, Eeyore.

Blow me.


Better stop using that computer/phone to post on the internet in that case. You wouldn't want to sully your precious hands with that mean old dirty capitalism that enables you to use those items.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

buttercat: Every generation is scarred by something-wars, Depression, cold wars, protests, riots, terrorism. I'm not minimizing what kids are going through.  I'm saying they can handle it.


Kids are tougher than we give them credit for - I'm always taken aback when I see pics of kids playing in war-zones.

Most of the images are very, very tough. But man...I see stuff like this and I ask myself what the fark is the matter with people?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

orbister: 40 degree day: Probably a good time to set up your kids with a weekly therapy session if you are seeing signs of stress. Our youngest just started this and it seems to be a good outlet for him.

In the old days we had "parenting" for that.


This is a GenX board. All our parents got divorced.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: Kyle Butler: If staying home for a while and wearing a mask is going to scar you for life then you have real issues.

Hey, does anyone know if becoming an asshole is a symptom of catching covid? Because either way you should go self isolate.


I guess you are on of those people with real issues.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You know what would really scar our children?

Seeing their elder relatives and teachers all die because people won't do what's necessary to protect them.

/Not wearing a mask because "they make it hard to breathe"?  Imagine how hard it would be to breathe with a ventilator tube shoved down your throat, or being in a coffin.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: It's weird that 40 degree day's post has 2 funny votes.


I have no idea why that is happening. People don't seem to find me funny when I am trying to be funny, so maybe this is to be expected sometimes.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


I think they will be ok surviving a few months out of school.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: buttercat: Every generation is scarred by something-wars, Depression, cold wars, protests, riots, terrorism.

I'm not minimizing what kids are going through.  I'm saying they can handle it.

Is it worth it?


Idk.  And your question could mean a lot of things, so I can't answer with any confidence.
 
orbister
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

exqqqme: orbister: 40 degree day: Probably a good time to set up your kids with a weekly therapy session if you are seeing signs of stress. Our youngest just started this and it seems to be a good outlet for him.

In the old days we had "parenting" for that.

This is a GenX board. All our parents got divorced.


Twice as much parenting!
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Walker: If you didn't grow up in the early 80's when you thought a nuclear holocaust was gonna happen every single day, then you weren't scarred. Movies like "The Day After", "Testament" and every other music video was about nuclear war and it's aftermath.


Trying to explain that to the people panicking over North Korea maybe having a small bomb that maybe could hit someplace in the general vicinity of the Western Hemispher....once....was amusing.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

orbister: 40 degree day: Probably a good time to set up your kids with a weekly therapy session if you are seeing signs of stress. Our youngest just started this and it seems to be a good outlet for him.

In the old days we had "parenting" for that.


And look at the empathy that instilled...
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Clearly we should be blaming the "horse gone, lock the barn" policies and not the historic failure of leadership that allowed COVID to turn into a pandemic in the first place.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: StatelyGreekAutomaton: Kyle Butler: If staying home for a while and wearing a mask is going to scar you for life then you have real issues.

Hey, does anyone know if becoming an asshole is a symptom of catching covid? Because either way you should go self isolate.

I guess you are on of those people with real issues.


I'm taking real issue with your dickholery, so I guess yeah.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Kids are resilient. They can deal with a little hardship better than you think. Wearing a mask, following safety guidelines....they'll adapt, especially if the adults in their life show them support and love.

You know what scars kids for life? Losing a parent.
 
