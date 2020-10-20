 Skip to content
(Reuters)   This just in: The United Airlines study that concluded flying presents a low Covid-19 infection rate might not be accurate   (reuters.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airlines and planemakers are anxious to restart international travel,

If you were, you'd be removing seats, increasing "leg room," adding barriers, and pushing for rapid testing. Instead you're going with deception and bullshiat--as always--because you're used to inelastic demand allowing you to "compete" with fellow oligopoly members in a decades-long clusterfark I can only describe as, "Let's see what the poors will put up with."
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My shocked face.
 
NuclearPenguins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Stay the fark home unless you absolutely have to travel. Farking stupid plague rats.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wealth before Heath. Anyone with three braincells to rub together can see that being in a pressurized tube for hours on end is risking contagion. Even if the air is run through filters, all it takes it ten minutes of constant exposure from the moron next to you who won't wear their mask.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
it may be an 'acceptable risk' for something you have to do, but most people (well, people who think covid isn't 'just the flu') probably don't want to subject themselves to that risk for pleasure, no matter how much you try to bullshiat them into thinking everything is fine
 
NuclearPenguins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: it may be an 'acceptable risk' for something you have to do, but most people (well, people who think covid isn't 'just the flu') probably don't want to subject themselves to that risk for pleasure, no matter how much you try to bullshiat them into thinking everything is fine


There are some stupid people in the thread below that need this beaten into their thick skulls.
 
dready zim
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: My shocked face.


Yup, came here to post this exact phrase.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"The absence of evidence is not evidence of absence. "

Clowns take note, this is called "intellectual honesty."
 
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Next Fark will publish a study on the positive mental and sociological benefits of social media
 
sp1dey73
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wife and I maintain we will only get on a flight right now in a family emergency. We are east coast and over half the family is out west. Sucks, but zoom and being safe is the best option.  I've really been struggling over the past few months to understand what motivates the decision making of my fellow country men and women.

I do miss me some in-and-out though.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hey, look, they proved that a mannequin can't catch covid on an airplane. Ergo, it is safe to pack a plane with dummies.
 
Pert
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sp1dey73: Wife and I maintain we will only get on a flight right now in a family emergency. We are east coast and over half the family is out west. Sucks, but zoom and being safe is the best option.  I've really been struggling over the past few months to understand what motivates the decision making of my fellow country men and women.

I do miss me some in-and-out though.


Sympathises.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If it sounds too good to be true...
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: it may be an 'acceptable risk' for something you have to do, but most people (well, people who think covid isn't 'just the flu') probably don't want to subject themselves to that risk for pleasure, no matter how much you try to bullshiat them into thinking everything is fine


I find it amusing how fixated people are on the risk of flying, while nobody seems to give two shiats about shopping in-person, for example, where nobody social distances, there's no meaningful air filtration system, and there's a lot of mask wearing with exposed noses. Or restaurants and bars with outdoor seatings, where people are packed together and massless because everyone acts like COVID cannot be transmitted outdoors.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thornhill: Dead for Tax Reasons: it may be an 'acceptable risk' for something you have to do, but most people (well, people who think covid isn't 'just the flu') probably don't want to subject themselves to that risk for pleasure, no matter how much you try to bullshiat them into thinking everything is fine

I find it amusing how fixated people are on the risk of flying, while nobody seems to give two shiats about shopping in-person, for example, where nobody social distances, there's no meaningful air filtration system, and there's a lot of mask wearing with exposed noses. Or restaurants and bars with outdoor seatings, where people are packed together and massless because everyone acts like COVID cannot be transmitted outdoors.


Wouldn't they float away?

/smarted
//been watching people sit at reopened food courts
///obvious friends/coworkers (not family) sitting facing each other for the duration of a meal
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
a whole airplane will get exposed with bloody well any cold that gets brought on board; thinking that this one would be different was optimistic.
I think that was when they figured the vast majority of infections come from touching infected surfaces and then they sorta ran with it.
It's airborne y'all
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Boeing contributed.  Enough said.
 
