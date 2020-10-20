 Skip to content
(Metro)   Study points out that we have a lot to look forward to concerning the coronavirus, the Medieval bubonic plague picked up speed over its 300 year history because people lived in cramped conditions like we do today   (metro.co.uk) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a lot of us are back in the office when we don't need to be.  When my small company sent me an e-mail telling me they were going to give me the plague, I thought I was being honored for a job well done.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Life finds a way.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Luckily, children can't be asymptomatic carriers of the virus.
 
stevenboof [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's a damn shame that medical science hasn't changed since Medieval times.  Now if you'll excuse me, I have to find some leeches for my daily bloodletting.  Really trying to get rid of a curse that a witch put on me and the snake oil just hasn't been working as well as it used to.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pretty sure it was also the unsanitary conditions and just general lack of ignorance (being the Medieval period) about how diseases were caused and transmitted.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
gifdownload.netView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [gifdownload.net image 300x230] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

stevenboof: It's a damn shame that medical science hasn't changed since Medieval times.  Now if you'll excuse me, I have to find some leeches for my daily bloodletting.  Really trying to get rid of a curse that a witch put on me and the snake oil just hasn't been working as well as it used to.


Medieval Barber Theodoric of York - SNL
Youtube edIi6hYpUoQ
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cramped conditions, huh? Did they all wear masks, wash their hands, and social distance? Did they circulate the air carefully? Yeah. I didn't think so. We will do just fine people. Do not panic.

If you ever wondered how important antibiotics are, just remember that we STILL have pretty good defenses against diseases caused by bacteria, and also from most molds and parasites.

Sure the viruses are nasty, but we are taking some good whacks at them.

Vive le Science!
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

serfdood: stevenboof: It's a damn shame that medical science hasn't changed since Medieval times.  Now if you'll excuse me, I have to find some leeches for my daily bloodletting.  Really trying to get rid of a curse that a witch put on me and the snake oil just hasn't been working as well as it used to.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/edIi6hYp​UoQ]


Every f*cking thread.  What a shiathole.
 
wontar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

serfdood: Pretty sure it was also the unsanitary conditions and just general lack of ignorance (being the Medieval period) about how diseases were caused and transmitted.


Lack of ignorance? We have an abundance of ignorance. A significant percentage of the population hasn't progressed beyond Medieval-level scientific understanding of how diseases are transmitted. They'd rather inject bleach than wear a mask.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Liars, connivers and plague rats.. Oh my!
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: serfdood: stevenboof: It's a damn shame that medical science hasn't changed since Medieval times.  Now if you'll excuse me, I have to find some leeches for my daily bloodletting.  Really trying to get rid of a curse that a witch put on me and the snake oil just hasn't been working as well as it used to.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/edIi6hYp​UoQ]

Every f*cking thread.  What a shiathole.


So you're complaining that he's posting repetitively as you check in to a repetitive topic to post redundantly?
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
