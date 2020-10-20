 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   The machine knows. Stop yelling at me   (cdllife.com) divider line
16
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

718 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2020 at 11:47 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is this a pilot for a new Discovery Channel series?

Mountain Tow Truck--series premiere 9pm Wednesday on Discovery...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get super nervous just trying to pull my 30' camper into some gas stations. I would have talked myself out of that road easily.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That could have easily been me.  Sometimes I'll follow a GPS against my better judgement thinking "Well, maybe the road gets better in a little bit."  Then you're on a logging road with no sign of civilization in sight.
 
Explodo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I saw a minivan near the top of Engineer pass once.  They may have made it...I didn't wait around to see.  Their vehicle probably got beat up in any case.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I guess they need Hank Hill on the job...

King of the Hill - Truck driving down hill
Youtube BSWR-0GkNCk
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: That could have easily been me.  Sometimes I'll follow a GPS against my better judgement thinking "Well, maybe the road gets better in a little bit."  Then you're on a logging road with no sign of civilization in sight.


The thing is... Colorado.

We've got lots of "trails" that are more trail than road, and more for trucks and off-road enthusiasts than actual roads. It would be a bad idea to follow the GPS here against your better judgement. If it feels like you're getting in over your head, you probably are.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freetomato
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: I get super nervous just trying to pull my 30' camper into some gas stations. I would have talked myself out of that road easily.


Trailer brakes first! Trailer brakes first!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Recalculating......
 
freetomato
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Shameless plug:  My cousin owns the brewpub in Silverton.
 
drtgb
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Two weeks ago, I was driving along, following my GPS to my destination, when the road went from asphalt to gravel, then gravel to dirt. Suddenly, the road disappeared on my GPS and it would not give me directions because, according to it, I was in the middle of nowhere.

I had to resort to my trusty paper map to find my way out. Thank you Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
 
yougotcheetosinmyPOTUS [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My dad made it over engineers in an 86 nissan sentra. Not without damage, mind you, but he made it
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He got it that far.  Should be able to just back it up.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: [Fark user image image 425x154]


stihlusa.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.