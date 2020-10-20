 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9 News)   Pronghorn killed in South Park. You bastards   (9news.com) divider line
19
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

973 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2020 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The incident occurred on Aug. 23 or 24 just north of U.S. 24, a few miles west of Wilkerson Pass, CPW said in a release. That's about 30 miles southwest of Fairplay.


That's South *East* of Fairplay.  And that's a semi-wooded area.  It's weird they got that close to it in a vehicle - close enough to hit with a crossbow anyway.

On a side note, their used to be a store in Fairplay that had a sign with a big pic of Kenny on it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jerk.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking Texans.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harry Potter inconsolable.
 
Panyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's coming right for us!
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a speed goat is one animal I'd love to go watch out in the wild. I think they are the prettiest animal in North America.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those farkers can maintain 55MPH for a quarter mile

Only natural predator was the American Cheetah.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hunting for food.. I can see that, totally acceptable.. Hunting for "Trophies" is sick, wasteful and disturbingly
psychotic...I wonder how many "trophy hunters" call themselves, "pro-life"...Because trophy hunting
is about as anti-life as you can get..
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Panyen: It's coming right for us!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact:

Pronghorns are related to giraffes and okapi.  They are the Pronghorn's closest living relatives.  The three are the only living members of their "family".
 
litespeed74 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always thought we should implement a hunting tag on poachers.  Problem solved.
Used to mountain bike Kenosha pass to Georgia pass...great view towards South Park during the ride.
 
redonkulon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't realize there was actually a South Park Colorado
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: a speed goat is one animal I'd love to go watch out in the wild. I think they are the prettiest animal in North America.


I see them all the time here in north-central Arizona. They're easy to spot but hard to get close to. I went looking through my picture archives to see if I had any good shots and evidently I don't. Here's the best I got.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/need a real camera with a telephoto lens for those guys
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

redonkulon: I didn't realize there was actually a South Park Colorado


They don't like to talk about it.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JesseL: SumoJeb: a speed goat is one animal I'd love to go watch out in the wild. I think they are the prettiest animal in North America.

I see them all the time here in north-central Arizona. They're easy to spot but hard to get close to. I went looking through my picture archives to see if I had any good shots and evidently I don't. Here's the best I got.

[Fark user image 850x637]

/need a real camera with a telephoto lens for those guys


I feel like there's a Gary Larson cartoon in there but I'm having trouble channeling him for the punchline.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JesseL: SumoJeb: a speed goat is one animal I'd love to go watch out in the wild. I think they are the prettiest animal in North America.

I see them all the time here in north-central Arizona. They're easy to spot but hard to get close to. I went looking through my picture archives to see if I had any good shots and evidently I don't. Here's the best I got.

[Fark user image 850x637]

/need a real camera with a telephoto lens for those guys


lol that is about how close I've got to them.
I did get right up close to a herd of pronghorn in southern Saskatchewan once, but it was just a bunch of legs standing straight up in the middle of the road. A semi truck blew through a herd that had become frozen to the road, which I guess is something that happens occasionally.  That was the weirdest thing I have ever seen while driving. Looked like a little grove of stubby trees growing out of the road.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

JesseL: SumoJeb: a speed goat is one animal I'd love to go watch out in the wild. I think they are the prettiest animal in North America.

I see them all the time here in north-central Arizona. They're easy to spot but hard to get close to. I went looking through my picture archives to see if I had any good shots and evidently I don't. Here's the best I got.

[Fark user image 850x637]

/need a real camera with a telephoto lens for those guys


We were coming back from a trip in eastern Oregon and decided to take the long way home, which included Antelope valley.   A large herd was crossing the road and we stopped and watched, they were incredibly beautiful.   Antelope valley was named after them, even though they aren't really antelope.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Someone poached a deer where my parents live.  Mountains just west of Denver.  They killed it, took what they needed for a head trophy and left the rest in the ditch in the road.  This, of course, attracts bears and mountain lions. The homes there are on 1-2 acre lots so while not densely populated, it's still hunting in a residential area (not allowed, of course).   More recently, there was a deer with a crossbow bolt walking around, so it survived the attempt.  There's an active reward to catch the assholes.
 
lamric
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hunting trip 2 weeks ago with my sons, didn't have a pronghorn tag.  No animals were harmed during the hunt.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.