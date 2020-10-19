 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Wild boars killed near the Vatican. Police on the lookout for a large man with striped pants, no shirt and pigtails and his smaller accomplice in a winged helmet   (nytimes.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Some people have a fondness for the animals, but wild boars are far from harmless. They can be aggressive and dangerous, and are a growing presence in Rome, drawn by the uncollected trash that plagues the city.

These Romans are crazy.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stampeding cattle

That's not much of a crime

Through the Vatican

Kinky
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
By-Tor and the SnowDogmatix
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't look at me, I wasn't anywhere near there.
 
Two16
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think that's twice in a week I've learned something regarding plurals. I've always used 'boar' as both singular and plural, 'boars' just sounds weird. The other was 'minks'. With and without are accepted for both it seems.

Was surprised to see some wild boar last year in a park on the outskirts of Barcelona.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: [Fark user image 850x839]


It took me a bit to get the headline, but it clicked before I saw this.

/well played!
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pope Adrian I's Piggery

with its own grain mill, smithies and tile-kilns, for a mixed economy of grains and vineyards, olives, vegetable gardens and piggery.

/apparently one of the seven hills of rome is pork chop
//ha ha charade you are
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Swiss Colony:
Was surprised to see some wild boar last year in a park on the outskirts of Barcelona.

Sure they weren't Siberian hamster?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zykstar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This makes me wonder how well known French/Belgian comic books are known in the English world. Which ones has everyone read?
 
