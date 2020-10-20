 Skip to content
(KOLO TV Reno)   For millions of dogs, there's something special about the month of October. It's not holiday sweaters or Halloween treats, it's the promise of a better life because October is Adopt a Shelter Dog month. Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (kolotv.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Early thread today since I have a medical appointment right around the time I usually put this up.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Good morning folks!  For those of you who don't visit Caturday, I had to catch a kitten over the weekend! He showed up at our door begging for help. And thanks to the kindness of Fark, his GoFundMe went past our goal overnight!!

For a kitten living outside, he sure is adjusting well!!  When he got washed up, he decided we were alright!  Now he's sitting at the foot of our bed, making biscuits and giving hubby lovey eyes.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Good morning folks!  For those of you who don't visit Caturday, I had to catch a kitten over the weekend! He showed up at our door begging for help. And thanks to the kindness of Fark, his GoFundMe went past our goal overnight!!

For a kitten living outside, he sure is adjusting well!!  When he got washed up, he decided we were alright!  Now he's sitting at the foot of our bed, making biscuits and giving hubby lovey eyes.


I saw you posting about him in a TFD thread last night. ♥♥
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


By Bast he is cute!!! He just tried to nurse on my knuckle, but he happily eats wet and dry food
 
Gumball T Watterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Gumball finally relented and agreed to prairie dog for the camera.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Woofday
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Gumball T Watterson: Gumball finally relented and agreed to prairie dog for the camera.

[Fark user image 480x640]
Happy Woofday
 
Sasquach [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Scruffles doesn't quite know what to make of the feral outdoor kitties....other than they like to photobomb.

Anyone have any guidance for what to do with the outdoor kits beyond keeping them fed and watered?

We've left the back door open a few times and 1-2 of them will wander in and explore....they don't seem to mind that we're there, but if we move they head for the exit. The one in the picture walked in last night and mewed at me a few times...not too sure what to do next.

Their mom is another feral....and she's looking chubby again...
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Sasquach: [Fark user image 425x566]

Scruffles doesn't quite know what to make of the feral outdoor kitties....other than they like to photobomb.

Anyone have any guidance for what to do with the outdoor kits beyond keeping them fed and watered?

We've left the back door open a few times and 1-2 of them will wander in and explore....they don't seem to mind that we're there, but if we move they head for the exit. The one in the picture walked in last night and mewed at me a few times...not too sure what to do next.

Their mom is another feral....and she's looking chubby again...


Food and water will keep them coming around, which is good. I'm guessing your yard is pretty safe and they think so, too, which is why they hang around. If you have room for a temporary outdoor shelter like a weather-proof box with old blankets, that would be good, too.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trap%E2​%​80%93neuter%E2%80%93return

You could also contact your local humane society to see if they have a trap/neuter/release program. They might be able to lend you a live trap and handle the surgery needed to prevent the feral kitty population from growing.

Hope that helps and thanks for caring for ferals :-)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
RUFF!
 
Sasquach [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Sasquach: [Fark user image 425x566]

Scruffles doesn't quite know what to make of the feral outdoor kitties....other than they like to photobomb.

Anyone have any guidance for what to do with the outdoor kits beyond keeping them fed and watered?

We've left the back door open a few times and 1-2 of them will wander in and explore....they don't seem to mind that we're there, but if we move they head for the exit. The one in the picture walked in last night and mewed at me a few times...not too sure what to do next.

Their mom is another feral....and she's looking chubby again...

Food and water will keep them coming around, which is good. I'm guessing your yard is pretty safe and they think so, too, which is why they hang around. If you have room for a temporary outdoor shelter like a weather-proof box with old blankets, that would be good, too.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trap%E2%​80%93neuter%E2%80%93return

You could also contact your local humane society to see if they have a trap/neuter/release program. They might be able to lend you a live trap and handle the surgery needed to prevent the feral kitty population from growing.

Hope that helps and thanks for caring for ferals :-)


Thanks for the ideas!
Local Humane League has been over run with cats...ditto SPCA. There is a third option though...

Also, if a catch/spay/release is executed, do they recover at the vet, outside, with me (?).
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Sasquach: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Sasquach: [Fark user image 425x566]

Scruffles doesn't quite know what to make of the feral outdoor kitties....other than they like to photobomb.

Anyone have any guidance for what to do with the outdoor kits beyond keeping them fed and watered?

We've left the back door open a few times and 1-2 of them will wander in and explore....they don't seem to mind that we're there, but if we move they head for the exit. The one in the picture walked in last night and mewed at me a few times...not too sure what to do next.

Their mom is another feral....and she's looking chubby again...

Food and water will keep them coming around, which is good. I'm guessing your yard is pretty safe and they think so, too, which is why they hang around. If you have room for a temporary outdoor shelter like a weather-proof box with old blankets, that would be good, too.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trap%E2%​80%93neuter%E2%80%93return

You could also contact your local humane society to see if they have a trap/neuter/release program. They might be able to lend you a live trap and handle the surgery needed to prevent the feral kitty population from growing.

Hope that helps and thanks for caring for ferals :-)

Thanks for the ideas!
Local Humane League has been over run with cats...ditto SPCA. There is a third option though...

Also, if a catch/spay/release is executed, do they recover at the vet, outside, with me (?).


I've never done it successfully because the only cat I tried to TNR had FIV and was put down. I didn't even get to say goodbye :-(

But... I think they give the cat back to you because the theory is the cat will still defend its territory (i.e., your backyard), but won't add any kittens to the feral cat population in that area.

Try calling all resources because you're not asking them to take the cat, only to give it a checkup and alter it if it's still capable of reproducing. If surgery is needed, they'd have to keep it for a few days, but you're not leaving the cat with them indefinitely.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Sasquach: Also, if a catch/spay/release is executed, do they recover at the vet, outside, with me (?).


You know, after re-reading this part, you should ask them to clarify. Like I said, my only attempt was unsuccessful. But a truly feral cat isn't going to hang around your patio while it heals, so I would expect them to keep it in a small cage where they can monitor it until it can go back to its "home."
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Sasquach: Also, if a catch/spay/release is executed, do they recover at the vet, outside, with me (?).


I've never been part of a TNR operation, but what I've seen on My Cat from Hell, they keep the feral at the vet for long enough to get the healing kickstarted, do a SubQ antibiotic instead of oral suspension or pill form, and then the cat is re-released into their home territory. It's most important to make sure you catch the females, because they're more vital to population control by sterilization.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dyson is a 'sweet' little flower......a little bit of photo he!! for my pets today.  I only missed Ellie.  She will happen later
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Hai! My name is Jack! I am totally black, and I am missing half of my left hind leg!  I was all scared and hurt and alone, but Bast told me to go up to a door and ask for help.  I did it, but I was so scared!  People aren't nice, right? Why did Bast send me here? I can hear dogs! But I did it. They gave me food and a soft spot to sleep, and I knew Bast was right to send me to them, but I was still scared!!
Then things got even scarier!! I got scooped up into the air and brought through the door to a strange new world called "inside" and then I got wet!! But just when everything seemed terrible again, I felt someone grooming me like mom used to and I couldn't help but purr, I felt so safe!! There's steps for me to get up to the biggest comfiest ground ever, and food and water I don't have to fight for... And I can't get over how they say my name! I can hear Bast in their strange voices, and it makes me so happy whenever they call "Jack!" That I can't help but purr and make biscuits.

The humans tell me my injured leg is going to have to be removed, but that I won't hurt anymore after it's gone.  They also say that the nice humans here are why I can get the surgery I need to get all better like Bast told me I would me if I just trusted her.  Thank you humans!
 
Jack in the Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]


Hai! My name is Jack! I am totally black, and I am missing half of my left hind leg!  I was all scared and hurt and alone, but Bast told me to go up to a door and ask for help.  I did it, but I was so scared!  People aren't nice, right? Why did Bast send me here? I can hear dogs! But I did it. They gave me food and a soft spot to sleep, and I knew Bast was right to send me to them, but I was still scared!!
Then things got even scarier!! I got scooped up into the air and brought through the door to a strange new world called "inside" and then I got wet!! But just when everything seemed terrible again, I felt someone grooming me like mom used to and I couldn't help but purr, I felt so safe!! There's steps for me to get up to the biggest comfiest ground ever, and food and water I don't have to fight for... And I can't get over how they say my name! I can hear Bast in their strange voices, and it makes me so happy whenever they call "Jack!" That I can't help but purr and make biscuits.

The humans tell me my injured leg is going to have to be removed, but that I won't hurt anymore after it's gone.  They also say that the nice humans here are why I can get the surgery I need to get all better like Bast told me I would me if I just trusted her.  Thank you humans!


Hai Jack!  I iz Jack too!!  Iz good name, use it wisely young one!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Jack's also already got another name.  He's also "shut up-- I'm not crying, you are!"
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]


Hai! My name is Jack! I am totally black, and I am missing half of my left hind leg!  I was all scared and hurt and alone, but Bast told me to go up to a door and ask for help.  I did it, but I was so scared!  People aren't nice, right? Why did Bast send me here? I can hear dogs! But I did it. They gave me food and a soft spot to sleep, and I knew Bast was right to send me to them, but I was still scared!!
Then things got even scarier!! I got scooped up into the air and brought through the door to a strange new world called "inside" and then I got wet!! But just when everything seemed terrible again, I felt someone grooming me like mom used to and I couldn't help but purr, I felt so safe!! There's steps for me to get up to the biggest comfiest ground ever, and food and water I don't have to fight for... And I can't get over how they say my name! I can hear Bast in their strange voices, and it makes me so happy whenever they call "Jack!" That I can't help but purr and make biscuits.

The humans tell me my injured leg is going to have to be removed, but that I won't hurt anymore after it's gone.  They also say that the nice humans here are why I can get the surgery I need to get all better like Bast told me I would me if I just trusted her.  Thank you humans!


♥♥♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]


Hai! My name is Jack! I am totally black, and I am missing half of my left hind leg!  I was all scared and hurt and alone, but Bast told me to go up to a door and ask for help.  I did it, but I was so scared!  People aren't nice, right? Why did Bast send me here? I can hear dogs! But I did it. They gave me food and a soft spot to sleep, and I knew Bast was right to send me to them, but I was still scared!!
Then things got even scarier!! I got scooped up into the air and brought through the door to a strange new world called "inside" and then I got wet!! But just when everything seemed terrible again, I felt someone grooming me like mom used to and I couldn't help but purr, I felt so safe!! There's steps for me to get up to the biggest comfiest ground ever, and food and water I don't have to fight for... And I can't get over how they say my name! I can hear Bast in their strange voices, and it makes me so happy whenever they call "Jack!" That I can't help but purr and make biscuits.

The humans tell me my injured leg is going to have to be removed, but that I won't hurt anymore after it's gone.  They also say that the nice humans here are why I can get the surgery I need to get all better like Bast told me I would me if I just trusted her.  Thank you humans!


❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I'm not forgetting that this is Woofday, however!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Won't stand still, things are too interesting with rhe kitten smell
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Not very threatening as Chucky...😌
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Bailey Dog was a little mopey last week after our foster, Breannie, went to her forever home.
 
powerful katrinka [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
I have been having problems with Beethoven. The first sign of dementia was when he just stood with his nose in a corner of the bathroom. But now he has started to poop in the house. Normally he would come to me and he'd go outside. The first time it happened I was at the computer and he got up and walked into the living room, I just figured he was going to lie somewhere else because he would frequently do that. So when I went into the living room there it was. It has happened twice since then. He is in pretty good health for a 12 year old.

Here he is at 2 1/2 and he looks the same now and is sometimes very active and other times will not go for a walk.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Early thread today since I have a medical appointment right around the time I usually put this up.


Thank you for thinking of us when you have medical crap to deal with <3 Hope everything turns out well!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Otera: Good morning folks!  For those of you who don't visit Caturday, I had to catch a kitten over the weekend! He showed up at our door begging for help. And thanks to the kindness of Fark, his GoFundMe went past our goal overnight!!

For a kitten living outside, he sure is adjusting well!!  When he got washed up, he decided we were alright!  Now he's sitting at the foot of our bed, making biscuits and giving hubby lovey eyes.


I saw the pics of little Jack on the hubby's chest - oh, yeah. Jack found his human. And it sounds like his new human is pretty happy about it! Welcome to the Clowder, Jack! Paws crossed for a speedy return to health after your surgeries, little guy. And 🥳 for the hubby now having his very own kitty!!
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

usedtolurk: [Fark user image 425x566]Not very threatening as Chucky...😌


That is so cuuute! I love those little costumes. I saw a dragon costume at the local discounter, but so far I've held off on buying it for the cats. I think they're pleased by that turn of events.

I was a kid when the Chucky (Child's Play?) movies first came out, but I remember seeing all of them. I also remember going to a friend's house for a sleepover. She had a female My Buddy doll which was about the same size as Chucky, so everyone called it Chucky's girlfriend. And I had to sleep next to it. :(

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Otera: Good morning folks!  For those of you who don't visit Caturday, I had to catch a kitten over the weekend! He showed up at our door begging for help. And thanks to the kindness of Fark, his GoFundMe went past our goal overnight!!

For a kitten living outside, he sure is adjusting well!!  When he got washed up, he decided we were alright!  Now he's sitting at the foot of our bed, making biscuits and giving hubby lovey eyes.

I saw the pics of little Jack on the hubby's chest - oh, yeah. Jack found his human. And it sounds like his new human is pretty happy about it! Welcome to the Clowder, Jack! Paws crossed for a speedy return to health after your surgeries, little guy. And 🥳 for the hubby now having his very own kitty!!


We had a (very upsetting) hiccup with Jack today.  He used the litterbox last night, but this afternoon, he went number 1&2 directly on our fitted sheet....  We threw that out because of the potential for parasites. At least it's pretty affordable to replace a solid colored fitted sheet.

Obviously, the stump is still tender and we can't use our usual litter until this kitty has heal up from the upcoming amputation. I set up a low sided litter pan (2 inch tall edge) with a puppy pad, we'll see if that works until surgery. He appears to still have some healing tissue there, so it makes sense that litter would hurt the stump when he squats
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wife's Halloween costume at work today
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jack's all tucked into bed and nappin!! Get lots of sleepies, little guy! It's gonna help keep you healthy.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Otera: Djelibeybi: Otera: Good morning folks!  For those of you who don't visit Caturday, I had to catch a kitten over the weekend! He showed up at our door begging for help. And thanks to the kindness of Fark, his GoFundMe went past our goal overnight!!

For a kitten living outside, he sure is adjusting well!!  When he got washed up, he decided we were alright!  Now he's sitting at the foot of our bed, making biscuits and giving hubby lovey eyes.

I saw the pics of little Jack on the hubby's chest - oh, yeah. Jack found his human. And it sounds like his new human is pretty happy about it! Welcome to the Clowder, Jack! Paws crossed for a speedy return to health after your surgeries, little guy. And 🥳 for the hubby now having his very own kitty!!

We had a (very upsetting) hiccup with Jack today.  He used the litterbox last night, but this afternoon, he went number 1&2 directly on our fitted sheet....  We threw that out because of the potential for parasites. At least it's pretty affordable to replace a solid colored fitted sheet.

Obviously, the stump is still tender and we can't use our usual litter until this kitty has heal up from the upcoming amputation. I set up a low sided litter pan (2 inch tall edge) with a puppy pad, we'll see if that works until surgery. He appears to still have some healing tissue there, so it makes sense that litter would hurt the stump when he squats


Has Jack seen the Vet yet?   If he has what did they say about his leg?
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Snuffybud: Otera: Djelibeybi: Otera: Good morning folks!  For those of you who don't visit Caturday, I had to catch a kitten over the weekend! He showed up at our door begging for help. And thanks to the kindness of Fark, his GoFundMe went past our goal overnight!!

For a kitten living outside, he sure is adjusting well!!  When he got washed up, he decided we were alright!  Now he's sitting at the foot of our bed, making biscuits and giving hubby lovey eyes.

I saw the pics of little Jack on the hubby's chest - oh, yeah. Jack found his human. And it sounds like his new human is pretty happy about it! Welcome to the Clowder, Jack! Paws crossed for a speedy return to health after your surgeries, little guy. And 🥳 for the hubby now having his very own kitty!!

We had a (very upsetting) hiccup with Jack today.  He used the litterbox last night, but this afternoon, he went number 1&2 directly on our fitted sheet....  We threw that out because of the potential for parasites. At least it's pretty affordable to replace a solid colored fitted sheet.

Obviously, the stump is still tender and we can't use our usual litter until this kitty has heal up from the upcoming amputation. I set up a low sided litter pan (2 inch tall edge) with a puppy pad, we'll see if that works until surgery. He appears to still have some healing tissue there, so it makes sense that litter would hurt the stump when he squats

Has Jack seen the Vet yet?   If he has what did they say about his leg?


We can't get him seen until friday! 😿Very upsetting. His stump is pretty well healed, and when we relayed the appearance of it, we were told he'll be fine until the vet can see him 😾 he's already gone housecat, however, so we can easily check on the state of his leg and the like.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

proco: [Fark user image 850x1133]
The Bailey Dog was a little mopey last week after our foster, Breannie, went to her forever home.


Poor Bailey! Do you have visitation rights*? I think that would be the only way I'd be a foster parent.

* not actual, legal rights, but a handshake agreement
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

proco: [Fark user image 850x1133]
The Bailey Dog was a little mopey last week after our foster, Breannie, went to her forever home.


Awwwwww!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

powerful katrinka: I have been having problems with Beethoven. The first sign of dementia was when he just stood with his nose in a corner of the bathroom. But now he has started to poop in the house. Normally he would come to me and he'd go outside. The first time it happened I was at the computer and he got up and walked into the living room, I just figured he was going to lie somewhere else because he would frequently do that. So when I went into the living room there it was. It has happened twice since then. He is in pretty good health for a 12 year old.

Here he is at 2 1/2 and he looks the same now and is sometimes very active and other times will not go for a walk.[Fark user image 850x637]


::hugs::

I have no clue about dementia in animals, but I hope he has many more good, active days ahead of him.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x1133]
Wife's Halloween costume at work today


That's pretty awesome!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x1133]
Wife's Halloween costume at work today

That's pretty awesome!


she worked really hard making that sorcerers hat. It is a Styrofoam hemisphere that she crocheted a cover for and then put all the feathers in it. I helped her stick it to the face shield. And I 3-D printed the little dragons for her that she put on. and she also crocheted the little purse thing she held her dragon in.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I guess I didn't actually say it but she was making a dragon sorceress outfit
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x1133]
Wife's Halloween costume at work today

That's pretty awesome!

she worked really hard making that sorcerers hat. It is a Styrofoam hemisphere that she crocheted a cover for and then put all the feathers in it. I helped her stick it to the face shield. And I 3-D printed the little dragons for her that she put on. and she also crocheted the little purse thing she held her dragon in.


She said thank you by the way
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
