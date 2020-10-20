 Skip to content
(Blog Toronto)   Where can I get one of these?   (blogto.com) divider line
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
At a 4 Non Blondes reunion concert.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oz?
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Believe in your heart, and it will come true. Or not, I'm a motivational meme, not a genie.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it a Steampunk requirement that you wear goggles perched atop a top hat?
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: Is it a Steampunk requirement that you wear goggles perched atop a top hat?


No. Gears and smokestacks are also acceptable.
 
genner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news. It runs on pizza
Bad news. The pizza comes from Saudi Arabia
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*clicks TFA*

Toronto, subby.  Toronto.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't believe it exists.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Etheria.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toronno is how they say it
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why would you want that unless you are a freak?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you allowed to steampunk if your hat doesn't have goggles?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: why would you want that unless you are a freak?


My parents drive everywhere on a golf cart.  Something about open air motoring that improves a humdrum drive to Publix.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: why would you want that unless you are a freak?


Some people like having fun.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I just hope the mower was a POS MTD Snapper knockoff, not the genuine article.

Clearly a rear engine rider.
Not street legal.
 
Rezurok
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How has this not been posted yet?

When Your Friend Goes Steampunk - Key & Peele
Youtube Nbq6Wfh9fi4
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Romanes Eunt Domus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gbv23: Toronno is how they say it


"Taranna" and "Chrawnna" are also acceptable alternatives, depending on the neighbourhood.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
