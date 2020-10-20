 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida man accused of using most of the startup funds on escorts, trips and strip club visits. Blowing the rest   (tampabay.com) divider line
12
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

594 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2020 at 6:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Meh, I'm glad nobody checks my receipts. No strip clubs through.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another example of the radical left attacking job creators!

demanding accountability from entrepreneurs? its teh soshulizms.  Mebbe eben Commanism.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this before.
In such cases, a start up looks for funds, and some of them get much more than they targeted, much more than they aspired and much more than they even dreamed of.
Some of these entrepreneurs get excited and start building the business and investing heavily, some of them get excited and think they have "spending money", more money than they "need" to succeed, so they spend it on frivolous stuff, huge offices, expensive interiors, expensive business dinners, crazy salaries/bonuses, corporate boats (or even corporate jets), and before they realize it, they don't have enough cash to run the business because they created this behemoth of overhead and burned through the capital.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? Be like the Tyco executive who did it at the back end?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty much crooked Florida Realestate CEO 101.  They get huge piles of investment money from investors and business partners, promise the moon, and then burn through all the investment money living lavishly, and paying themselves a huge salary, then abandon the project and vanish behind a wall of lawyers before the lawsuits can find them, often to the next set of investors to rip off.

They normally get away with it because most of them come from affluent and politically well connected families, and all that time partying, a good deal of it is spent with the very industry watchdogs and court officials who are supposed to be watching them.  

The only thing missing is a side hustle with a hotel maid contract company that is actually a front for moving prostitutes around.  Most of the maids will not be prostitutes, many of the better looking ones will be, though none of them knew that was the job they were coming to America for...so if he has that side hustle going on, he is a true Florida businessman.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Brandon Bowen, 28, filed a lawsuit late last month

Go get 'em Brandon
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
HAHA This is his logo:

bensever.comView Full Size
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, now you know why CEOs make 278 times the average worker.

Escorts and strip clubs ain't cheap.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: some of them get excited and think they have "spending money", more money than they "need" to succeed, so they spend it on frivolous stuff

Uh, yes, that happens, but I think winedrinkingman is right here; this is just a grifter who had no intention of doing anything with the money other than blow through it.
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And this is him in all his glorious douchebaggery:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jm105 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Still far less fraud than Elizabeth Holmes.
 
bthom37
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sounds like he did far more for the average person than most startup CEOs.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.