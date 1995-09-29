 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Wait, I've seen Halloween Three, those masks are made by SILVER SHAMROCK (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk)
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I both hated and loved that movie. For all the obvious reasons.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: I both hated and loved that movie. For all the obvious reasons.


Me too.

At least they tried to do something different.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Saw it at the theater when I was 8 (take it up with my mom, it was the 80s), didn't know MM wasn't going to be in it.  Slowly kind of fell in love with it anyway.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
link is broken
 
whosits_112
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And now the jingle is playing in your mind.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Halloween III: Silver Shamrock Commercial - Full
Youtube HCK9VJen0eI
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
404 - Page Missing Mystery...

The plot derpens
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: I both hated and loved that movie. For all the obvious reasons.


Now I need to go watch it to see what these "obvious reasons" are.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OldRod: 404 - Page Missing Mystery...

The plot derpens

The plot derpens


And, quoth the browser, 404...
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i haven't watched any of the newer halloween movies since season of the witch. Out of all the remakes since then, which one is considered the best below..or are they all crap.

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael MyersOctober 21, 1988Dwight H. LittleDhani Lipsius, Larry Rattner & Benjamin Ruffner and Alan B. McElroyPaul Freeman
Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael MyersOctober 13, 1989Dominique Othenin-GirardMichael Jacobs & Dominique Othenin-Girard and Shem BittermanRamsey Thomas
Halloween: The Curse of Michael MyersSeptember 29, 1995Joe ChappelleDaniel FarrandsPaul Freeman
Halloween H20: 20 Years LaterAugust 5, 1998Steve MinerRobert Zappia and Matt Greenberg
Halloween: ResurrectionJuly 12, 2002Rick RosenthalLarry Brand and Sean Hood
HalloweenAugust 31, 2007Rob ZombieRob ZombieMalek Akkad, Andy Gould and Rob Zombie
Halloween IIAugust 28, 2009
Halloween 2018
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: i haven't watched any of the newer halloween movies since season of the witch. Out of all the remakes since then, which one is considered the best below..or are they all crap.

Halloween 4 is pretty decent, but has a child  in peril for much of the movie which some people hate to see.

The last Halloween reboot was pretty good too, wiped out every other movie except the second one.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
H3 is among the best H genre films. drunk divorcee dad doctoring, the banging of the grieving waif, villainous company town, little kid with adorable lisp - this shiat is better than Star Wars.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whosits_112: And now the jingle is playing in your mind.


It's just "London Bridge is Falling Down".
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: i haven't watched any of the newer halloween movies since season of the witch. Out of all the remakes since then, which one is considered the best below..or are they all crap.

Inspiring how they kept celebrating Halloween after, you know, all the dead kids.
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ltdanman44: i haven't watched any of the newer halloween movies since season of the witch. Out of all the remakes since then, which one is considered the best below..or are they all crap.

4 is meh, they start off a storyline that's ignored in 5, that film was rushed too quickly and loses money so they don't make 6 for a few more years. When they do, the studio messes around enough that there's a separate producers cut to make up for the shoddy original release, which is also hampered because Donald Pleasance died around that time.

H20 is better and brings back Jamie Lee Curtis but clearly imitating the new Scream popularity, less says about Resurrection and its Busta Rhymesness  the better

Rob Zombies remake is both ok and atrocious since it insets a lot of his bad redneck stuff into an unnecessary Michael origin then compresses the original movies to lot into 60 minutes. It's would be a lot better if it wasn't called Halloween. His sequel is where he no longer gives a crap but it's bad with some good moments.

Then, 2018 brings back Curtis, ignores every other film than the first one and delivers a decent and fairly worthy sequel.
 
