(WESH Orlando)   If you miss jury duty, the police call you up and demand that you meet them in a parking lot with $3,200 in cash because that's how the system works. The law is the law   (wesh.com) divider line
omnimancer28
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If the scammers were smart they never would have met these people. Just tell them that you require they go down to the corner store and buy a gift card and give you the code or you're sending the police to their house.  I see people fall for that crap every farking day.  It is mind boggling how stupid people are.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This. Also, IRS refund scams and Microsoft call center scams . If buying gift cards is involved at any step in the conversation, it's a scam.


2019 Scambait Rewind - Best Moments (Happy New Year)
Youtube fBfK5CkORFQ

This guy is hilarious. He trolls scammers, wastes their time in funny ways, uses a voice changer and sets up really obvious fake bank accounts for the scammers to try to break into.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Ninety-nine percent of the people in this world are fools...and the rest of us are in great danger of contamination!"
- Horace can der Gelder.
 
