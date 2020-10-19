 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   There's a seat now available in 1st class, for one lucky DFW flyer   (nypost.com) divider line
99
    More: News  
•       •       •

3382 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2020 at 7:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



99 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It would be horrifying to be a passenger on that plane.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: It would be horrifying to be a passenger on that plane.


I have no intention of getting on a plane for at least a year, if not longer
 
Howling Fantods
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey stop linking to the Post. k thanx
 
philotech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We don't know a whole lot," Jenkins said at a press conference on COVID-19. "We may not know if she was aware she was sick."
Jenkins noted that the woman contracted the virus while in Arizona and said her case was a "reminder that there is no age restriction in COVID."

If they don't know who she was, or if she knew that she was sick, how would they possible know that she contracted it in Arizona?
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thus why nobody with more than 2 brain cells wants to fly, because all the Trumpers & Q idiots do crap like this. If she was sick, if she had Covid, then why the *#&@ was she flying? If I was somewhere, got sick, and just needed to get home I would rent a car if need be. But not get on a passenger plane.

If she knew she had Covid and decided to get on that plane....THIS is absolutely 0 loss to humanity, in fact we should celebrate as our gene pool just improved.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a plague on the airplane dear Liza, dear Liza...
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

philotech: "We don't know a whole lot," Jenkins said at a press conference on COVID-19. "We may not know if she was aware she was sick."
Jenkins noted that the woman contracted the virus while in Arizona and said her case was a "reminder that there is no age restriction in COVID."

If they don't know who she was, or if she knew that she was sick, how would they possible know that she contracted it in Arizona?


They don't even know which of the ONE airport in arizona she flew out of
 
cftc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: bostonguy: It would be horrifying to be a passenger on that plane.

Meh. She had underlying health issues and died, and they're marking every death certificate with COVID-19.


Meh. She had underlying health issues and died, but they keep blaming the guy who shot her in the head.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This disease only kills people with underlying conditions like obesity.  Americans have nothing to worry about.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sub-human piece of shiat was THAT sick and still got on a plane full of people.
I hope she suffered and then goes to hell.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: bostonguy: It would be horrifying to be a passenger on that plane.

I have no intention of getting on a plane for at least a year, if not longer


I wouldn't  take a flight right now for a million dollars and I really could use some money
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I have no intention of getting on a plane for at least a year, if not longer


Me neither. My legs would cramp up on a flight that long.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flappy_penguin: philotech: "We don't know a whole lot," Jenkins said at a press conference on COVID-19. "We may not know if she was aware she was sick."
Jenkins noted that the woman contracted the virus while in Arizona and said her case was a "reminder that there is no age restriction in COVID."

If they don't know who she was, or if she knew that she was sick, how would they possible know that she contracted it in Arizona?

They don't even know which of the ONE airport in arizona she flew out of


Guess she could have flown out of Tucson...
 
philotech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ssa5: Thus why nobody with more than 2 brain cells wants to fly, because all the Trumpers & Q idiots do crap like this. If she was sick, if she had Covid, then why the *#&@ was she flying? If I was somewhere, got sick, and just needed to get home I would rent a car if need be. But not get on a passenger plane.

If she knew she had Covid and decided to get on that plane....THIS is absolutely 0 loss to humanity, in fact we should celebrate as our gene pool just improved.


FTFA: "We don't know a whole lot," Jenkins said at a press conference on COVID-19. "We may not know if she was aware she was sick."

// put your jump to conclusions mat away, sir...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: This disease only kills people with underlying conditions like obesity.  Americans have nothing to worry about.


So why is Trump alive
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Rapmaster2000: This disease only kills people with underlying conditions like obesity.  Americans have nothing to worry about.

So why is Trump alive


His virile masculinity.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The scariest book I have ever read is the opening chapter of 'The Hot Zone'. Yeah, it is a hemmorging virus on a plane, but there is no horror novel that comes even close.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: bostonguy: It would be horrifying to be a passenger on that plane.

Meh. She had underlying health issues and died, and they're marking every death certificate with COVID-19.


Fark user imageView Full Size


the shooting didn't kill him it was the blood loss!

(smiles smugly and thinks to self "another lib owned")

/please fly lots
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, hey, it's the NY Post!

I bet she died from reading Hunter Biden's emails which gave her Covid and then Trump tried to save her but she was a Democrat so she died out of spite.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark was she flying when she was sick with COVID?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Rapmaster2000: This disease only kills people with underlying conditions like obesity.  Americans have nothing to worry about.

So why is Trump alive


Fark user imageView Full Size


$650,000 worth of experimental drugs, best drs in the world, medivac helicopter.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: bostonguy: It would be horrifying to be a passenger on that plane.

I have no intention of getting on a plane for at least a year, if not longer


I haven't flown commercial since before 9/11.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McGrits: The scariest book I have ever read is the opening chapter of 'The Hot Zone'. Yeah, it is a hemmorging virus on a plane, but there is no horror novel that comes even close.


Yeah, imagine being on that plane and then someone just starts suffocating to death without any apparent cause. God....
 
MagicChicken [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
flappy_penguin:
They don't even know which of the ONE airport in arizona she flew out of

There are a number of airports in Arizona, not including the smaller ones. (see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Li​st_of_​airports_in_Arizona )

IFP, FLG, GCN, AZA, PGA, GCW, PHX, TUS, and YUM.

I'm not counting the reliever airports (which are probably not an issue right now, since I can't imagine air travel from Arizona is particularly high).

Since they didn't mention which air carrier, just destination, we can't exactly rule out regional airports either. There are a bunch of those.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We don't know a whole lot," Jenkins said at a press conference on COVID-19. "We may not know if she was aware she was sick."

if you're dropping dead, there may be a few signs beforehand that you're not feeling 100%
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

philotech: "We don't know a whole lot," Jenkins said at a press conference on COVID-19. "We may not know if she was aware she was sick."
Jenkins noted that the woman contracted the virus while in Arizona and said her case was a "reminder that there is no age restriction in COVID."

If they don't know who she was, or if she knew that she was sick, how would they possible know that she contracted it in Arizona?


She passed through security at an airport and, one presumes, had a ticket it her name.

How the hell do they not know more about her, eg which airline and airport???
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MagicChicken: flappy_penguin:
They don't even know which of the ONE airport in arizona she flew out of

There are a number of airports in Arizona, not including the smaller ones. (see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lis​t_of_airports_in_Arizona )

IFP, FLG, GCN, AZA, PGA, GCW, PHX, TUS, and YUM.

I'm not counting the reliever airports (which are probably not an issue right now, since I can't imagine air travel from Arizona is particularly high).

Since they didn't mention which air carrier, just destination, we can't exactly rule out regional airports either. There are a bunch of those.


Ok you got me. It's been 20 years since I've lived there. Most people still only fly out of PHX and TUS. In 20 years of living there I flew out of PHX dozens of times. TUS once.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ssa5: Thus why nobody with more than 2 brain cells wants to fly, because all the Trumpers & Q idiots do crap like this. If she was sick, if she had Covid, then why the *#&@ was she flying? If I was somewhere, got sick, and just needed to get home I would rent a car if need be. But not get on a passenger plane.

If she knew she had Covid and decided to get on that plane....THIS is absolutely 0 loss to humanity, in fact we should celebrate as our gene pool just improved.


RTFA:

"We don't know a whole lot," Jenkins said at a press conference on COVID-19. "We may not know if she was aware she was sick."

If she didn't know she was sick, and suddenly started having breathing issues, that could explain it.

It also could be she had something else that actually killed her, but she was positive for COVID-19, which originated in the wet markets in Wuhan, Hubei province, People's Republic of China.  After all, COVID-19 has an incubation period where you don't know you have it.

But hey, feel free to continue to politicize it.   When Trump gets re-elected, I hear he plans on sending you guys thank you notes for your in-kind donations to his re-election campaign.  So you've got that going for you, which is nice.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: waxbeans: Rapmaster2000: This disease only kills people with underlying conditions like obesity.  Americans have nothing to worry about.

So why is Trump alive

[Fark user image image 750x956]

$650,000 worth of experimental drugs, best drs in the world, medivac helicopter.


Trump's the only rich person that is gotten to c19?
I could have swore at least one other rich person died
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ssa5: Thus why nobody with more than 2 brain cells wants to fly, because all the Trumpers & Q idiots do crap like this. If she was sick, if she had Covid, then why the *#&@ was she flying? If I was somewhere, got sick, and just needed to get home I would rent a car if need be. But not get on a passenger plane.

If she knew she had Covid and decided to get on that plane....THIS is absolutely 0 loss to humanity, in fact we should celebrate as our gene pool just improved.


You make a good point, but the dumbest of the dumb believe this shiat.
13,000 dead in Vietnam, but there were hard hats fighting hippies in the street to support "mah president".
50 years later, it's an easy look back and easier to say "why would those idiots believe that a$$hole?".

Of course, in 50 years we may have another chance to use the same phrase in reference to the "lock her up" crowd...
but then again...we have 235,000 dead in 10 MONTHS, about 20 TIMES what it took 10 years to kill back then.

We can't afford 10 years of "rounding the corner, it'll go away".
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We may not know if she was aware she was sick."

They don't know if they don't know?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The FACT is that this disease came from China.

Therefore, if we yell at China, then the disease will go away and we can all get back to licking each others' faces at Golden Corral.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm calling bullshiat on this.
you don't go from not knowing if you're sick to dying during the course of a flight if the cause of death is COVID. It's probably a pulmonary embolism (PE) and the nypost is a shiatty excuse for a news agency looking to get clicks. Being a woman in your 30s on a plane (other risks are smoking and taking birth control pills) puts you at the highest risk of getting one and it's exactly the sort of thing that can kill you fast.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's...disturbing...
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: pastramithemosterotic: bostonguy: It would be horrifying to be a passenger on that plane.

I have no intention of getting on a plane for at least a year, if not longer

I haven't flown commercial since before 9/11.


Only the little people fly commercial.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The FACT is that this disease came from China.

Therefore, if we yell at China, then the disease will go away and we can all get back to licking each others' faces at Golden Corral.


I'm never eating at a buffet again with one exception the buffet in Vegas that has caviar.
I'll take the risk for endless caviar
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Giant Clown Shoe: waxbeans: Rapmaster2000: This disease only kills people with underlying conditions like obesity.  Americans have nothing to worry about.

So why is Trump alive

[Fark user image image 750x956]

$650,000 worth of experimental drugs, best drs in the world, medivac helicopter.

Trump's the only rich person that is gotten to c19?
I could have swore at least one other rich person died


Didn't some owner of a pizza place die from COVID-19?

Or maybe it was food poisoning?
 
hammettman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Apparently, I am screened more (temperature, questioned about health) to eat at a patio table at my diner than people are to get on a plane?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
She should have been tried for attempted murder in as many counts as the number of passengers the plane held if she knowingly had covid and tried to board the plane.
 
MycroftHolmes [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

philotech: "We don't know a whole lot," Jenkins said at a press conference on COVID-19. "We may not know if she was aware she was sick."
Jenkins noted that the woman contracted the virus while in Arizona and said her case was a "reminder that there is no age restriction in COVID."

If they don't know who she was, or if she knew that she was sick, how would they possible know that she contracted it in Arizona?


There is a difference between 'what is known' and 'what the Dallas County Judge has been informed of'.

You know, the government is not one big, monolithic entity, smart guy.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

atlantic_lotion: I'm calling bullshiat on this.
you don't go from not knowing if you're sick to dying during the course of a flight if the cause of death is COVID. It's probably a pulmonary embolism (PE) and the nypost is a shiatty excuse for a news agency looking to get clicks. Being a woman in your 30s on a plane (other risks are smoking and taking birth control pills) puts you at the highest risk of getting one and it's exactly the sort of thing that can kill you fast.


Why not all of that?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: waxbeans: Giant Clown Shoe: waxbeans: Rapmaster2000: This disease only kills people with underlying conditions like obesity.  Americans have nothing to worry about.

So why is Trump alive

[Fark user image image 750x956]

$650,000 worth of experimental drugs, best drs in the world, medivac helicopter.

Trump's the only rich person that is gotten to c19?
I could have swore at least one other rich person died

Didn't some owner of a pizza place die from COVID-19?

Or maybe it was food poisoning?


Yeah that guy! Wasn't he rich? Herman Cain.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Rapmaster2000: The FACT is that this disease came from China.

Therefore, if we yell at China, then the disease will go away and we can all get back to licking each others' faces at Golden Corral.

I'm never eating at a buffet again with one exception the buffet in Vegas that has caviar.
I'll take the risk for endless caviar


The only buffet I ever eat is the free breakfast one at a hotel.  I'm not the kind of person who stuffs my face enough to get any kind of value out of a buffet.

I did go to the Paris buffet in Vegas 15 years ago and it was great.  I walk up and these idiots ahead of me are loading up their plates with croissants and rolls when you can clearly see there is prime rib, crab legs, and lobster bisque available.  Only fools fill up on bread.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dittybopper: pastramithemosterotic: bostonguy: It would be horrifying to be a passenger on that plane.

I have no intention of getting on a plane for at least a year, if not longer

I haven't flown commercial since before 9/11.


What's your point?
Afraid of flying?
Too poor?
Incurious about the rest of the world?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

atlantic_lotion: I'm calling bullshiat on this.
you don't go from not knowing if you're sick to dying during the course of a flight if the cause of death is COVID. It's probably a pulmonary embolism (PE) and the nypost is a shiatty excuse for a news agency looking to get clicks. Being a woman in your 30s on a plane (other risks are smoking and taking birth control pills) puts you at the highest risk of getting one and it's exactly the sort of thing that can kill you fast.


They were not in the air. The plane was still on the tarmac.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: waxbeans: Rapmaster2000: The FACT is that this disease came from China.

Therefore, if we yell at China, then the disease will go away and we can all get back to licking each others' faces at Golden Corral.

I'm never eating at a buffet again with one exception the buffet in Vegas that has caviar.
I'll take the risk for endless caviar

The only buffet I ever eat is the free breakfast one at a hotel.  I'm not the kind of person who stuffs my face enough to get any kind of value out of a buffet.

I did go to the Paris buffet in Vegas 15 years ago and it was great.  I walk up and these idiots ahead of me are loading up their plates with croissants and rolls when you can clearly see there is prime rib, crab legs, and lobster bisque available.  Only fools fill up on bread.


OMG the 25 buffet at the Hyatt (don't quote me on that) here in satx down town, it's a breakfast buffet. And it's amazing. Everything's fresh they'll make a set of eggs for you anywhere you want even omelette and there's a guy grilling steaks and there's this beautiful fresh fruit and everything else it's just the most amazing breakfast you'll ever have
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
ruinmyweek.comView Full Size
 
haknudsen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: flappy_penguin: philotech: "We don't know a whole lot," Jenkins said at a press conference on COVID-19. "We may not know if she was aware she was sick."
Jenkins noted that the woman contracted the virus while in Arizona and said her case was a "reminder that there is no age restriction in COVID."

If they don't know who she was, or if she knew that she was sick, how would they possible know that she contracted it in Arizona?

They don't even know which of the ONE airport in arizona she flew out of

Guess she could have flown out of Tucson...


There are at least 3 airports in Arizona that fly commercial flights.
 
NuclearPenguins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you're traveling by air for pleasure right now you are beyond stupid and polite society should shun the fark out of you until you smarten up.
 
Displayed 50 of 99 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.