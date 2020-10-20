 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOB4)   I don't think I would want that sign back   (kob.com) divider line
14
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

986 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2020 at 8:41 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I found another site with video from the woman who lives there. Her commentary is rather amusing:

https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque​-​metro/video-naked-man-steals-biden-har​ris-sign-from-albuquerque-yard/
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wtf?!?

I know people are worked up enough to steal political signs, but doing so while stark naked? I think that loony's train of thought derailed.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Wtf?!?

I know people are worked up enough to steal political signs, but doing so while stark naked? I think that loony's train of thought derailed.


Meth is a hell of a drug.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: I found another site with video from the woman who lives there. Her commentary is rather amusing:

https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-​metro/video-naked-man-steals-biden-har​ris-sign-from-albuquerque-yard/


Personally, I always jerk in anger
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Wtf?!?

I know people are worked up enough to steal political signs, but doing so while stark naked? I think that loony's train of thought derailed.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Hmmmm, it must have been the dong's turn in Albuquerque.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

baka-san: cyberspacedout: I found another site with video from the woman who lives there. Her commentary is rather amusing:

https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-​metro/video-naked-man-steals-biden-har​ris-sign-from-albuquerque-yard/

Personally, I always jerk in anger


"Don't Jerk It In Anger" is the least-requested Oasis karaoke song
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Are all trump supporters whacked out on steroids??
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's Frank the Tank
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Wtf?!?

I know people are worked up enough to steal political signs, but doing so while stark naked? I think that loony's train of thought derailed.


Well, the clothes of the invisible man are not invisible.
 
OldJames
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Probably some sort of dare brought on by an appropriate amount of alcohol. At least some people are still having fun, no reason to get worked up over it.

I was involved in a strip darts game a couple weeks ago, and a good time was had by all
 
Lake Royale [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He was just looking for something to cover up with.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snorkel the Animals
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A naked American man stole my balloo--er, my Joe Biden sign.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.