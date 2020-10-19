 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   US government objects to diving on the Titanic graveyard, 35 years after it started   (apnews.com) divider line
4
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

101 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2020 at 10:22 PM (4 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We already have a pandemic not seen since 1918, I'm sure that dredging up relics from a 1912 shipwreck won't resurrect any bad energy sealed in the ocean depths, right?

Right?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh man, im kinda torn on this.  The site is being destroyed, and likely wont be around another 100 years, so i get the argument for retrieval.   There probably are human remains deep in that ship, though, too.  😬
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When you see pictures from the wreck if you see shoes that is what is left from the person that was there.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

raerae1980: Oh man, im kinda torn on this.  The site is being destroyed, and likely wont be around another 100 years, so i get the argument for retrieval.   There probably are human remains deep in that ship, though, too.  😬


Given the amount of pressure they are under at that depth, they may not even be recognizable as human remains, right?
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.