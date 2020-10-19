 Skip to content
(Action News Jacksonville)   Two cases of unnecessary roughness, illegal Florida interference with one dead and one injured, that's a 15 yard penalty   (actionnewsjax.com) divider line
Insain2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just gotta luv that Classy town of Jacksonville!!!

Just stay home folks!!!!!

Not worth getting C-19 or shot.........
 
SolomonKing [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Unnecessary roughness?
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is the gun ok?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jacksonville mayor says violence 'will not be tolerated'
This is the fourth shooting in the Arlington area since Saturday morning.

remember kids.  watch what they do, not what they say.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: Unnecessary roughness?


I used to have a crush on Scott Bakula. From Necessary Roughness which was a cool movie. I do know the difference between love and a crush.

Crushes are what kids have. I am not a kid.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: The Red Zone: Unnecessary roughness?

I used to have a crush on Scott Bakula. From Necessary Roughness which was a cool movie. I do know the difference between love and a crush.

Crushes are what kids have. I am not a kid.


Well, Yeah, how would a kid type?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe you gun people could knock off the murdering rampages for a while.

Thnx
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Kirablue42: The Red Zone: Unnecessary roughness?

I used to have a crush on Scott Bakula. From Necessary Roughness which was a cool movie. I do know the difference between love and a crush.

Crushes are what kids have. I am not a kid.

Well, Yeah, how would a kid type?


Hoof to mouth!
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Responsible gun owners I'm sure.
 
