 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WESH Orlando)   Just another manic Monday for former Sheriff's Deputy turned Florida Man   (wesh.com) divider line
16
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

565 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2020 at 11:03 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Unless he's on a crapton of drugs, arresting him for having severe mental health issues seems counterproductive. Dude needs a treatment facility.
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is sadly not an immediate option in most places anymore.  But at least he gets a mental health evaluation under the Baker Act, and he isn't shot dead.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Professor_Doctor: Unless he's on a crapton of drugs, arresting him for having severe mental health issues seems counterproductive. Dude needs a treatment facility.


Unless I misunderstood, the end of TFA indicated that he was released from the hospital, then arrested.  I'd love to know what kind of eval happens before they just cut a person loose.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

buckwebb: That is sadly not an immediate option in most places anymore.  But at least he gets a mental health evaluation under the Baker Act, and he isn't shot dead.


Well...
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ohhhhh, whooaa
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Man those poor kids, hopefully the mom is half sane.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If the Baker Act applies to anyone living in Florida, then Donald Trump might be in trouble when he returns to Florida after being voted out of office.
 
Insain2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Gotta luv "Crazy".........
 
khatores
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone told him...

"Dude, you need to face your demons, man."

And he took it a bit too literally. Those kids sound like troopers though.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
o brother where art thou clip Hogwallop Jr.
Youtube twuiF2Ft8bk
 
dkulprit
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"As law enforcement officers, we are held to the highest standards of conduct whether on duty or off duty. But we are also concerned about the deputy's mental health," Mina said.

Hahahahahahahahaha

Muhahahahaha

Oh wait.  They're serious.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nosferartoo: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/twuiF2Ft​8bk?start=27]


This boy is just "standing his ground", as the law allows.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
no demons were found, so the exorcism worked.....
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dkulprit: "As law enforcement officers, we are held to the highest standards of conduct whether on duty or off duty. But we are also concerned about the deputy's mental health," Mina said.

Hahahahahahahahaha

Muhahahahaha

Oh wait.  They're serious.


Came here to say this.

Leaving satisfied.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Looking at that picture I'm wondering if:
1) looking at those stitches, he took more than 2 seconds to put his hands behind his back
2) more and more off the rocker proud boys are getting into the police force
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.