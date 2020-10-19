 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   Connie's students are planning to boycott Madison's cafeteria, Liz can't decide what to have at the restaurant and Clark & Jimmy are about to embark on a round-the-world cruise...I hear Martin Mull in the background. Paul's Memory Bank at 8PM EDT   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On tap for tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Cafeteria Boycott - 3/13/49 - The cafeteria food is so bad that some students are planning a boycott and of course Miss Brooks gets caught in the middle.

My Favorite Husband - Liz Changes Her Mind - 6/24/49 - Liz keeps changing her mind and can never finish things and when George complains, Liz decides to finish things that have been left undone for years, like an unfinished letter in her desk telling George she's leaving him.  This show is the basis for the 2nd season I Love Lucy episode "Lucy Changes Her Mind" (of course).

Superman - Last of the Clipper Ships Parts 1 to 5 - 3/5 - 3/14/1941 -Clark and Jimmy are about to take an around the cruise on the last of the clipper ships so Clark can write a series for the Daily Planet.  Strange things are going to happen, naturally, and it's up to Superman to set things right.  No, Martin Mull does not appear in this, he's not even alive yet.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little Miss Whiney (Sophie) is on and off the sofa beside me.  Eventually she'll lie down.  For now, she's just staring and purring.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just realized the link between the Superman and Martin Mull.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-m-xZ​4​gz4MM
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooops, forgot the proper procedure.

Men
Youtube -m-xZ4gz4MM
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...

For more Mull (and some Flo & Eddie) look here (after tonight's show, of course):
Martin Mull 'Soundstage: 60 Minutes to Kill' (1975)
Youtube Mfu-1BLNQXw
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can promise this Superman is nowhere near as racist as the previous one.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good evening, jasonvatch & Lorelle
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh...he said '49. I picked an ad from 1948.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
1949 ad.

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Palmolive soap is three for a buck at Dollar Tree. Maybe that's why they don't advertise it anymore. Decent stuff especially for the price
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Junior Vampires of America"?!

Oh hey. I remember 900 numbers.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So 737 men DIDN'T like it.  Sounds like a lot to me.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: So 737 men DIDN'T like it.  Sounds like a lot to me.


Well there were plenty of good shaving creams back then. Mennen and Gillette outlasted Palmolive.
 
