(Anchorage Daily News)   Would your wife know where a 7.5 magnitude earthquake just struck? "I don't know, Alaska"   (adn.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2020 at 9:02 PM



34 Comments
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The earth moved, dear? I farking wish."
 
Special Guest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Juneau, that's a terrible joke.
 
Social Justice Warlock [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Cause when you think tsunami, you think Alaska.
/good headline too
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Idaho, Alaska," subby. C'mon.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8 inches? You're in Denali, you know that, right?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay safe, Alaska farkers.
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Social Justice Warlock: 'Cause when you think tsunami, you think Alaska.
/good headline too


ROUSs? I don't think they exist.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texted my daughter in Anchorage to ask if she felt it.   Her response, "I knew it wasn't the downstairs neighbor!"
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think you're all baked.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2ft tsunami near epicenter so surf shouldn't be up in the mainland or hawaii
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Special Guest: Juneau, that's a terrible joke.


Reminds me of the time my friend asked me if I knew the names of a couple types of ships a pirate might sail and I put on my pirate voice and said, "Aye frigate" and they responded "Well what good argh you then".
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda funny as I am the wife and I know where that earthquake took place.

/I've done some work on Sand Point.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the D&D cafe is still around?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: 8 inches? You're in Denali, you know that, right?


Some people just Juan de Fuca.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was no earthquake baby. That was me rockin your world
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Third base!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but what did Dela wear?
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

"Well well well, 2020's spun the big wheel again and something big is waking up! Contestant number one, do you think it's A, Godzilla, B, the Blob, or C, the Elder God Cthulhu? Take your time and remember, whether you guess right or wrong, you still lose! Everybody loses in the 2020 game!"
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alaska's still a big place for an earthquake.  Not quite as big as your mom, subby, but it's still pretty big.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 7.5 in DC would be nice
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daedalus27: 2ft tsunami near epicenter so surf shouldn't be up in the mainland or hawaii


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I had that same book of kids jokes, subby!

(._. ) never occurred to me to keep using material from it
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Marjie Veeder, city clerk and public information officer for Unalaska, west of the tsunami warning area, said some people there felt the earthquake, but others did not. She said there are "blue skies, sunshine and a flat, calm bay."

Never trust the Dutch. Even less when they are a spokesperson
 
skyotter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/got nothing, so here's a cool piece by a local artist
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
+1 for Subby.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Special Guest: Juneau, that's a terrible joke.


Nome or Alaska jokes!
 
phishrace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This again? Didn't we just go through this last week?

Tsunami Surge Santa Cruz Harbor 3-11-2011 - Spectator Freaks Out!!!
Youtube 1MDnlcbRMaQ
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just to explain the science, aw forget it. It is too complicated. But basically each whole number on the Richter scale represents a 31.6 fold increase in the energy released by a quake.

So if you have ever been at the center of a 6.5 quake, you experienced a quake that had 1 / 31.6 the energy of this 7.5 quake. A 5.5 quake would have something like 1 / 900 of the energy.

On 3 11 11, I experienced a 9.0 to 9.1 event, and i was pretty close to the epicenter. So that quake released something like what.... 400 times the energy of this 7.5 Alaska quake, and about 1000 times as much energy as the SF quake in 1989 or the Haiti quake. I will be interested in earthquakes for the rest of my life.

It is estimated that the tsunami killed about 19000 people. Among those are about 300 to 600 people killed immediately by the quake itself.

Have a nice day. If you live in a seismic zone, take 15 minutes to get a small preparedness kit ready. Even a weak quake can be disruptive.
 
reveal101
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've been following this guy for 6+ years now. I think he might be on to something.

https://ditrianum.org/
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Daedalus27: 2ft tsunami near epicenter so surf shouldn't be up in the mainland or hawaii

[Fark user image image 435x250]


That was such a depressing event. Video of people running and knowing some of them were taken. Ughhhh.
 
reveal101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This has also been interesting/helpful. Earthquakes seem to come in waves across the globe.

http://quakes.globalincidentmap.com/
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You rock, subby.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

reveal101: This has also been interesting/helpful. Earthquakes seem to come in waves across the globe.

http://quakes.globalincidentmap.com/


Of course people are researching this. There is an odd ASPERITY hypothesis which holds that tectonic plates rub against each other like the wheels of those old wind up music boxes. When the musical wheel / plate hits a hard asperity, it makes a PLING and an earthquake occurs. The subduction continues and every once in a while another asperity goes PLING and another earthquake happens. And the beat goes on.

Japan is at the convergence of several plates. A quake at one might trigger a quake at another. The California coast has a similar convergence, with many faults.

And yet. Sometimes it happens and sometimes it doesn't. The big Tokyo quake expected to follow up on the Tohoku quake of 2011 never came. People keep predicting quakes, and they keep not coming.

The suspense is killing me.
 
