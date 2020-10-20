 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   Galant: imposes quarantine to restrict coronavirus infection. Goofus: may have managed to infect quarantinees with HIV   (abc.net.au) divider line
22
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

657 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2020 at 12:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew Mitsubishi was looking out for me.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hey man, nice shot.
 
Todd300 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's a fark up.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When choosing hospitals, I prefer Post-Edwardian.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
For some reason I thought this was going to be about the VA...
 
poodebunker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well of course, it's 2020 so why not? 🥺 🤪🤪
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm more curious about the fact that hotels provide blood glucose monitors to guests.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I'm more curious about the fact that hotels provide blood glucose monitors to guests.


The ones run by vampires do.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Weatherkiss: I'm more curious about the fact that hotels provide blood glucose monitors to guests.

The ones run by vampires do.


Username checks out?
 
khatores
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
cdn02.carsforsale.comView Full Size
 
MasterPython
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I'm more curious about the fact that hotels provide blood glucose monitors to guests.


I wonder how much they charge for a test strip?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MasterPython: Weatherkiss: I'm more curious about the fact that hotels provide blood glucose monitors to guests.

I wonder how much they charge for a test strip?


That's the titty bar next door.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MasterPython: Weatherkiss: I'm more curious about the fact that hotels provide blood glucose monitors to guests.

I wonder how much they charge for a test strip?


Test strips are already stupid expensive at the pharmacy, so a hotel test strip would be even worse.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I'm more curious about the fact that hotels provide blood glucose monitors to guests.


The ones used by the state government as Covid quarantine facilities do, apparently.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Huey Emmerich wanted for questioning. Yes, again.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Weatherkiss: I'm more curious about the fact that hotels provide blood glucose monitors to guests.

The ones used by the state government as Covid quarantine facilities do, apparently.


Oh, I guess that would make sense.
 
true okie doke [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Todd300: That's a fark up.


This made me laugh way too hard
 
Intentionally Left Bank
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
2020 really is the gift that keeps on giving
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They're not using test strips (basically disposable reaction chambers that hold the blood), or TFA means lancing devices.

So use a disposable lance
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone was reusing the Lancingt without changing it each time. My son has been juvenile diabetic since age 4 and has tested 4 to 6 times min per day for 25 yrs. I dont recall ever once getting blood on the monitor. They used one Lancing for many people and are attempting to CYA
 
jjorsett
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Galant: imposes quarantine to restrict coronavirus infection.

It just occured to me that the goal of certain people is to let criminals go free and imprison the rest of us.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jjorsett: Galant: imposes quarantine to restrict coronavirus infection.

It just occured to me that the goal of certain people is to let criminals go free and imprison the rest of us.


Just occurred to you eh?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.