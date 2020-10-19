 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRQE News)   Medical cannabis facility goes up in smoke   (krqe.com) divider line
10
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

240 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2020 at 11:25 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nooooooooooooooooo
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What's the chance all the weed is still intact? Most marijuana dispensaries around here are converted banks with huge safes they store their cash & products in.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: What's the chance all the weed is still intact? Most marijuana dispensaries around here are converted banks with huge safes they store their cash & products in.


None, to put it bluntly.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The firefighters' morale was quite high.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey you're the one who cut it, man.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wait, wut?
 
slantsix
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm high right now, so I'm getting a kick out of these replies. Responses?

/Took me three tries to spell "high" correctly
//Not kidding
/// Three!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Two men got injured? Did they give them anything for the pain?

/Inflammable means flammable?!
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In related news, the local 7-11 shut it's doors for the first time ever after firefighters that worked the fire bought out the entire stock of chips, nachos, Big Bites and Big Gulps.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Stop. Drop. And roll joint, roll."
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.