(KCRG)   I got your nose, it was tasty   (kcrg.com) divider line
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The victim is not expected to go on to make any significant contributions to the science of astronomy."
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How does he smell?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: How does he smell?


Awful!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Nobody nose, the trouble I've seen, nobody nose, but Jesus."
 
DaAlien
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Odysseus! Odysseus!"
"Osirus!"
"Odysseus, my friend! What has happened to your nose?"
 
Insain2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I hope he likes his buggers!!!!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't like guns. But the risk of losing a body part during a fight does have a tendency to make chickens terrified.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves
 
Rob4127
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTFA: The man who had his nose bitten off was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where he will need surgery to rebuild his nose.

Spanish Fry (Futurama Deleted Scenes - Season 5)
Youtube Ebv7_j0uXjY
 
toejam
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Blayre"

... sigh
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rob4127: FTFA: The man who had his nose bitten off was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where he will need surgery to rebuild his nose.

[YouTube video: Spanish Fry (Futurama Deleted Scenes - Season 5)]


Reminds me of an old joke with the punchline, "I'd try but I don't think I can fit another dinner roll in my ass!"

/it wasn't his nose
 
