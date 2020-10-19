 Skip to content
(WJHG Panama City Beach)   Diver finds what could be the world's largest sand dollar - even adjusted for inflation   (wjhg.com) divider line
    More: Florida  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More like a sand-twenty.

/got nothing good
//forget it Jake, it's Panama City Beach
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Didn't know 6.5" was considered "biggest ever".
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
All the years I spent diving and just enjoyed the view.  I guess I should have been taking shiat I could sell for 3 dollars.  If you find a gold bar or coins, take them. Leave the rest alone.
 
KB202
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: All the years I spent diving and just enjoyed the view.  I guess I should have been taking shiat I could sell for 3 dollars.  If you find a gold bar or coins, take them. Leave the rest alone.


This. It's a living animal. Let some researchers know they are growing larger and living longer, and just take photos.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sometimes the guys at Guinness decide it's not even worth flying over to evaluate the new record breaker
/Sand dollars? Is this a commercial?
 
lilfry14 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

KB202: Vtimlin: All the years I spent diving and just enjoyed the view.  I guess I should have been taking shiat I could sell for 3 dollars.  If you find a gold bar or coins, take them. Leave the rest alone.

This. It's a living animal. Let some researchers know they are growing larger and living longer, and just take photos.


I think the one in the photo was already dead for a bit. When they're alive they're very fuzzy and usually purplish.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Do you really want to see this happening to your dollars?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KB202: Vtimlin: All the years I spent diving and just enjoyed the view.  I guess I should have been taking shiat I could sell for 3 dollars.  If you find a gold bar or coins, take them. Leave the rest alone.

This. It's a living animal. Let some researchers know they are growing larger and living longer, and just take photos.


nah, that's a very dead sand dollar (first image, from TFA) living sand dollars are fuzzy (second image). what i want to know is if that pineapple is some kind of luck charm, or just future drinks garnish

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Didn't know 6.5" was considered "biggest ever".


Makes me wonder if there's somebody with one the size of dinner plate hanging on their wall and they just don't know that it's considered big.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I feel safer knowing it's now dead.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The coolest thing about deceased Sand Dollar's is radial symmetry.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
Stuff it quadripeds
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's not a sand dollar.

It's a GIANT F*CKING DIATOM
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's not about the size of the dollar, it's about the motion of the ocean.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


excuse me but that is the goddamned millenium falcon
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Many months later, the Moon appeared..."
 
