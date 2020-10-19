 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Ghislaine Maxwell loses fight to keep Jeffrey Epstein testimony sealed. Related: Jeffrey Epstein didn't kill himself   (twitter.com) divider line
34
    More: News  
•       •       •

1029 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2020 at 5:35 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Cave Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, this will be...revealing.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Cave Geek: Well, this will be...revealing.


Something something sit right over there something something arrested.

Alternatively,

"...of many minors."
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
All part of the plan where she reveals Joe Biden was Epstein's mentor right before the election. SURPRISE.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lol we didn't win anything.

This reminds me of the Freedom of Information Act- an illusion of transparency.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wonder if Trump still wishes her well.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Lol we didn't win anything.

This reminds me of the Freedom of Information Act- an illusion of transparency.


We get a lot of information from FOIA requests.  Even Buzzfeed gets documents from the Federal Government  this way.  More transparency would be better, but this is no illusion.
 
nytmare
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is her testimony over and done, or pending?
 
Tea_tempest_Cup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So when does this testimony get released?
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought the fight was over her testimony from prior trial. Since Epstein is dead there's no issue with unsealing the court documents.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can't even begin to understand why that scag wants to keep quiet.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Rest in Peace, Ghislaine Maxwell
Truly, an accomplice to be remembered...

That cell accident was completely unexpected. Who knew you could simultaneously hang yourself while drowning in a communal toilet?
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: scotchcrotch: Lol we didn't win anything.

This reminds me of the Freedom of Information Act- an illusion of transparency.

We get a lot of information from FOIA requests.  Even Buzzfeed gets documents from the Federal Government  this way.  More transparency would be better, but this is no illusion.


I'll believe it when the big guys start being exposed.
 
Terlis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bslim: I can't even begin to understand why that scag wants to keep quiet.


Because once her testimony is released, even the best witness protection program can't save her.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Donald Trump is Jeffrey Epstein's last hope now.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can we call her Jizzy for short?
 
UNAUTHORIZED FINGER
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
 Ghislaine Maxwell didn't kill herself either- yet.

/could be tonight
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Terlis: Bslim: I can't even begin to understand why that scag wants to keep quiet.

Because once her testimony is released, even the best witness protection program can't save her.


Money.
Gets.
Shiat.
Done.
 
BiffSpiffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Two questions, why did Scumbag Epstein come back to the USA and how long before this gets reversed by Barrett to protect tRump and other rich and famous folk?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What's the over under on her getting corona virus, twice to the back of the head?  While the cameras are on the fritz and the guards are napping?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bslim: I can't even begin to understand why that scag wants to keep quiet.


She doesn't want to end up like Jeffery ..
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
she is still alive? huh.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BiffSpiffy: Two questions, why did Scumbag Epstein come back to the USA and how long before this gets reversed by Barrett to protect tRump and other rich and famous folk?


Yep. One justice decides these things....sure.
 
cleek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: scotchcrotch: Lol we didn't win anything.

This reminds me of the Freedom of Information Act- an illusion of transparency.

We get a lot of information from FOIA requests.  Even Buzzfeed gets documents from the Federal Government  this way.  More transparency would be better, but this is no illusion.


that's, like, your opinion, man.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BiffSpiffy: Two questions, why did Scumbag Epstein come back to the USA and how long before this gets reversed by Barrett to protect tRump and other rich and famous folk?


Eyeroll
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, looks like there's nothing important in that testimony
 
orbister
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I remember the days when it was the right which went in for loony conspiracy theories.
 
Huggermugger [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wonder if she's pimping out prisoners in the jail.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wubba Wubba Wubba
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So it's just hours of her invoking the 5th Amendment?
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

some_beer_drinker: she is still alive? huh.


For now...
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.