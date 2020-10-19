 Skip to content
(Times of Israel)   Pfizer begins mass producing unproven SARS-CoV-2 vaccine on the grounds that any Federal agency that approves Remdesivir will approve anything   (timesofisrael.com)
posted to Main » and Politics » on 19 Oct 2020 at 5:50 PM



cretinbob
2 hours ago  
Remdesivir might still work a little bit, but if you're going to die, you're going to die.
 
HighlanderRPI
2 hours ago  
I can't imagine why someone might want to get something approved by government  prior to January...

Show me the money peer reviewed Phase 3 clinical trial results
 
eurotrader
2 hours ago  
Considering the approval policy at the FDA  currently has nothing to do with science subby is right. The FDA gave approval for hydroxychloroquine that actually killed people and caused long term harm. Remdesivir appears generally safe, considering it has been tried on multiple things starting with HIV in the 1980s and it didn't work then Ebola and it didn't work and now for covid and according to studies not sponsored  by the drug manufacturer it doesn't work for covid either.
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-673​6(20)​32021-3
 
Ambivalence
1 hour ago  
This isn't controversial. This is what operation "warp speed" was about. The most promising vaccines would ramp up production while the clinical trial were going on so they could deploy immediately after it passed, if it passed.

I'm sure Pfizer isn't the only ones doing it, either.
 
Thrakkorzog
1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: This isn't controversial. This is what operation "warp speed" was about. The most promising vaccines would ramp up production while the clinical trial were going on so they could deploy immediately after it passed, if it passed.

I'm sure Pfizer isn't the only ones doing it, either.

I'm sure Pfizer isn't the only ones doing it, either.


Correct. They are running 3 shifts or at least looking for people to run 3 shifts making it. It has to be frozen for storage.
 
Bloonface
1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: This isn't controversial. This is what operation "warp speed" was about. The most promising vaccines would ramp up production while the clinical trial were going on so they could deploy immediately after it passed, if it passed.

I'm sure Pfizer isn't the only ones doing it, either.

I'm sure Pfizer isn't the only ones doing it, either.


Yep. Pfizer themselves put out a press release about it. Nothing to see here.
 
SwiftFox
1 hour ago  
good
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: This isn't controversial. This is what opferation "warpf spfeed" was about. The most pfromising vaccines would rampf upf pfroduction while the clinical trial were going on so they could depfloy immediately after it pfassed, if it pfassed.

I'm sure Pfizer isn't the only ones doing it, either.

I'm sure Pfizer isn't the only ones doing it, either.


I fixed it
 
Walker
1 hour ago  
You must mean "FISA"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
1 hour ago  
No thanks
 
Somaticasual
1 hour ago  
To be fair to Remdesivir,
It was under development for a decade as a broad-spectrum antiviral. It just happens to not treat Covid-19 very well...
 
AeAe
1 hour ago  
I thought remdesivir doesn't work against covid.
 
dildo tontine
1 hour ago  
Scary subby?  As was pointed out this was the point of Operation Warp Speed.  Medical refrigeration manufacturers are build units to keep it cold too.  The only reason I would be skeptical is if it was approved before the election.
 
keldaria
1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: This isn't controversial. This is what operation "warp speed" was about. The most promising vaccines would ramp up production while the clinical trial were going on so they could deploy immediately after it passed, if it passed.

I'm sure Pfizer isn't the only ones doing it, either.

I'm sure Pfizer isn't the only ones doing it, either.


This is correct. The government is paying for the vaccines to be mass produced, site unseen on the assumption that one out of a dozen or so candidates will work. The idea being that the faster they can get functioning vaccines into the markets the faster the economy can recover and get back to some semblance of normal. Billions being flushed down the drain on a gamble, you betcha, but when weighed against a multi trillion dollar economy, every economist is essentially unanimous in agreeing that we would be stupid not to spend the money that is essentially a drop in the bucket of our larger economy, which makes it all the more impressive that the Trump administration was on board with it since the idea is a good one... but there may be a reason for that.

The real controversy isn't that we're paying for vaccines that at least a few are guaranteed not to work, but rather is the fact that some of these contracts went to pharmaceutical companies that have no experience with vaccines before Covid. I await to see what they produce and failure by them to produce something research wise that any reasonable immunization scientist could say had some merit should mean anyone involved on both the company side and government side should have handcuffs waiting for them on the way out of that review meeting.
 
the money is in the banana stand
1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: This isn't controversial. This is what operation "warp speed" was about. The most promising vaccines would ramp up production while the clinical trial were going on so they could deploy immediately after it passed, if it passed.

I'm sure Pfizer isn't the only ones doing it, either.

I'm sure Pfizer isn't the only ones doing it, either.


Literally yesterday there was an article here that Pfizer specifically would wait until after the election and after the Phase 3 clinical trial completion to seek their vaccines being deployed and administered. Fear mongering the population and politicizing vaccines is bad mmmkay. It's one thing to be skeptical it is another to outright lie just to create drama. You know what, I hope the vaccine is available as soon as possible. If that is before the election, Great. If it is after, so be it. I am not going to plug my ears and just scream Trump bad, vaccine bad until Biden takes office. Then magically all that goes away.
 
thornhill
1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: This isn't controversial. This is what operation "warp speed" was about. The most promising vaccines would ramp up production while the clinical trial were going on so they could deploy immediately after it passed, if it passed.

I'm sure Pfizer isn't the only ones doing it, either.

I'm sure Pfizer isn't the only ones doing it, either.


Exactly. If it doesn't pass Phase 3 clinical trials, then they junk what was manufactured.
 
Aetre
1 hour ago  
Good. This is what Pfizer and others should be doing. No mass distribution before approval, but production? Absolutely.
 
Juc
1 hour ago  
Here comes the flipper babies.
 
Jeebus Saves
1 hour ago  

Walker: You must mean "FISA"

[Fark user image 745x508]


He's doing a Kennedy impression.  So what?

And cant forget

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: This isn't controversial. This is what operation "warp speed" was about. The most promising vaccines would ramp up production while the clinical trial were going on so they could deploy immediately after it passed, if it passed.

I'm sure Pfizer isn't the only ones doing it, either.

I'm sure Pfizer isn't the only ones doing it, either.


Exactly.  And whichever ones are produced en masse that have no or ill effects on patients are sent to third world countries, much like Jacksonville Jaguar Super Bowl champ shirts.
 
Harry Wagstaff
1 hour ago  
OMG YOU GUYS THEY ARE DOING EXACTLY WHAT THEY SAID THEY WERE GOING TO DO!!!!!1111ELEVENTY!!
 
WhackingDay
1 hour ago  
And while Remdesivir doesn't prevent you from dying of Covid, it does counteract a lot of the bad symptoms, which is its intended purpose.
 
redmid17
1 hour ago  

Thrakkorzog: Ambivalence: This isn't controversial. This is what operation "warp speed" was about. The most promising vaccines would ramp up production while the clinical trial were going on so they could deploy immediately after it passed, if it passed.

I'm sure Pfizer isn't the only ones doing it, either.

Correct. They are running 3 shifts or at least looking for people to run 3 shifts making it. It has to be frozen for storage.


This is more or less the point of the DPA and was announced back in March / April. Even you're wasting 100s of millions of doses of potential vaccines at say 1-2 billion per 100 million doses, it's worth it in the long run considering how awful this pandemic and our response have been to the economy.
 
MycroftHolmes
1 hour ago  
Calm down, subby.  This is actually a good thing.  The government is underwriting the risk for producing a vaccine that may or may not pass phase 3 trials, so that when a vaccine does pass the trials, there will be millions of doses ready to go and a production line already in operation.  Could save weeks or more.
 
Lake Royale
1 hour ago  
And if it's not approved it goes straight to a third world country.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rikkards
1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: I can't imagine why someone might want to get something approved by government  prior to January...

Show me the money peer reviewed Phase 3 clinical trial results


PFizer is also providing vaccines to Canada  nothing saying it may be approved here before the US
 
MycroftHolmes
1 hour ago  
Also, there was nothing wrong with getting EUA's for plaquenil or remdesivir.  What was wrong was touting a drug to the public as a cure before the science had proven anything.  But getting promising therapies with minimal, understood risks to patients is a good thing
 
gunther_bumpass
1 hour ago  

Juc: Here comes the flipper babies.


I just hope one of those drugs they come up with gives worms to ex girlfriends.
 
IRestoreFurniture
1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: This isn't controversial. This is what operation "warp speed" was about. The most promising vaccines would ramp up production while the clinical trial were going on so they could deploy immediately after it passed, if it passed.

I'm sure Pfizer isn't the only ones doing it, either.

I'm sure Pfizer isn't the only ones doing it, either.


This.

Pretty sure this was spelled out months ago.
 
not enough beer
1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Ambivalence: This isn't controversial. This is what operation "warp speed" was about. The most promising vaccines would ramp up production while the clinical trial were going on so they could deploy immediately after it passed, if it passed.

I'm sure Pfizer isn't the only ones doing it, either.

This.

Pretty sure this was spelled out months ago.

I'm sure Pfizer isn't the only ones doing it, either.

This.

Pretty sure this was spelled out months ago.


Yeah and we would be even more farked if they didn't. This is exactly what I expect to happen in a situation like this.
 
erik-k
1 hour ago  
What the shiat?

How the hell is this scary?

The WHOLE ENTIRE POINT of Operation Warp Speed was that we were going to start mass producing vaccines before they were approved, so that *IF* they did get approval, the part of the lag between "approved" and "mass availability" due to ramping up production could be minimized.

SMFH.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
1 hour ago  

thornhill: Ambivalence: This isn't controversial. This is what operation "warp speed" was about. The most promising vaccines would ramp up production while the clinical trial were going on so they could deploy immediately after it passed, if it passed.

I'm sure Pfizer isn't the only ones doing it, either.

Exactly. If it doesn't pass Phase 3 clinical trials, then they junk what was manufactured.


But they get paid either way.
 
ukexpat
39 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: And while Remdesivir doesn't prevent you from dying of Covid, it does counteract a lot of the bad symptoms, which is its intended purpose.


Not according to this.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
22 minutes ago  
Time to shiat or get off the pot, covid lovers.
 
redonkulon
21 minutes ago  
This is how biotech and pharmaceuticals work. They HAVE to start mass producing the vaccine if they eventually expect approval because they have to be ready to SHIP millions (billions) of doses out once it is approved. Mrs. Redonk is currently building a production team in a small biotech and learning these things as she goes.
 
Charletron
20 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Considering the approval policy at the FDA  currently has nothing to do with science subby is right. The FDA gave approval for hydroxychloroquine that actually killed people and caused long term harm. Remdesivir appears generally safe, considering it has been tried on multiple things starting with HIV in the 1980s and it didn't work then Ebola and it didn't work and now for covid and according to studies not sponsored  by the drug manufacturer it doesn't work for covid either.
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736​(20)32021-3
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736​(20)32021-3


False
 
Charletron
18 minutes ago  
EUA is not the same thing as "approval"
 
Dictatorial_Flair
16 minutes ago  
Better sell the government as much snake oil as you can while a desperate gang of mobsters is running everything.
 
GrizzlyPouch
13 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Considering the approval policy at the FDA  currently has nothing to do with science subby is right. The FDA gave approval for hydroxychloroquine that actually killed people and caused long term harm. Remdesivir appears generally safe, considering it has been tried on multiple things starting with HIV in the 1980s and it didn't work then Ebola and it didn't work and now for covid and according to studies not sponsored  by the drug manufacturer it doesn't work for covid either.
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736​(20)32021-3
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736​(20)32021-3


Where did you get the idea hydroxychloroquine killed people and caused long term damage?

Was it from the study The Lancet published but then had to retract because it was so bad?

https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20200​6​05/lancet-retracts-hydroxychloroquine-​study
 
