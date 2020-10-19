 Skip to content
(Vice)   In other news, 'Zoom Dick Incident' is the name of my new post-punk indie flamenco band   (vice.com) divider line
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 Whipping one's dick out is pre-meditated. Sue him for sexual assault.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you look deep enough, there's a Zoom Dick inside all of us.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Assume your camera is on.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So in a zoom meeting, Jeffrey put his tube in.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera

Whatevs, Jeffrey CK

"I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video,"

I'm dying to know why this matters.  Was he talking to it.  "Oh you think your misbehavior is funny??  Time for the beating to begin!"

"Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted,"

And it seems these will be laboriously prolonged beatings.
 
liltingbanshee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does someone even do that? Maybe he wasn't wearing pants, and stood up? Wear underpants, people!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
red5ish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nine. He wishes.
 
Skleenar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was Toobin lubin'?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The worse part was the bows and glitter.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He thought he muted the video. Wow.

7 months into this, and you'd think people would know how it works.
 
litespeed74 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes, now he has to use Microsoft Meatings ...sad
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Toobin-Steakin
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man the presidential election is like this guy's Superb Owl and he get's his ass suspended two weeks out, total fail.

I don't read his columns but his appearances on CNN are informative and revealing.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: I believed I was not visible on Zoom

A New Yorker reporter is only invisible if he's west of Jersey.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nucal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toobin did this?   That's a disappointment
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There has got to be more to it than he accidently showed nudity.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How bad at computing do you need to be to make a mistake like this?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Old Man Winter: There has got to be more to it than he accidently showed nudity.


Jackin' it to a second computer screen when he thought video was muted?  That and he forgot to take the bottle anal lube off the desk.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was probably beating it staring at one of his co-worker's video feeds.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Old Man Winter: There has got to be more to it than he accidently showed nudity.


He's been accused of sexual harassment - creepy old man stuff - in the recent past.  Not sure what ever became of that.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Superb Owl is like my own personal El Guapo.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeffrey Toobin?

More like Jeffrey Pyoob-in, AMIRITE?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Old Man Winter: There has got to be more to it than he accidently showed nudity.


I'm having a rough time coming up with any valid "Well I was accidentally naked" reason that'd fly when you're on a zoom meeting, unless you're taking a laptop into the bathroom or something.  Which is pretty moronic when you're talking to other people so... yeah - there would seem to be some missing information.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmmm. Maybe he's a weeniewagger!
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh. Unless he whipped it out and waggled it around while people were watching

I walked in semi-naked on a zoom call my wife was having. It happens.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Old Man Winter: There has got to be more to it than he accidently showed nudity.

He's been accused of sexual harassment - creepy old man stuff - in the recent past.  Not sure what ever became of that.


I hadn't heard anything about Toobin like that.  Are you sure you aren't thinking of Napolitano who has uh daddy issues.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: FrancoFile: Old Man Winter: There has got to be more to it than he accidently showed nudity.

He's been accused of sexual harassment - creepy old man stuff - in the recent past.  Not sure what ever became of that.

I hadn't heard anything about Toobin like that.  Are you sure you aren't thinking of Napolitano who has uh daddy issues.


https://www.nydailynews.com/entertain​m​ent/gossip/cnn-jeffrey-toobin-made-sho​ckingly-sexual-proposition-well-known-​media-figure-claims-article-1.198127
 
nucal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: FarkingSmurf: FrancoFile: Old Man Winter: There has got to be more to it than he accidently showed nudity.

He's been accused of sexual harassment - creepy old man stuff - in the recent past.  Not sure what ever became of that.

I hadn't heard anything about Toobin like that.  Are you sure you aren't thinking of Napolitano who has uh daddy issues.

https://www.nydailynews.com/entertainm​ent/gossip/cnn-jeffrey-toobin-made-sho​ckingly-sexual-proposition-well-known-​media-figure-claims-article-1.198127


And this;

https://www.nydailynews.com/entertain​m​ent/gossip/baby-drama-cnn-star-jeffrey​-toobin-offered-casey-greenfield-money​-abortion-sources-article-1.446944%3fo​utputType=amp
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: FarkingSmurf: FrancoFile:He's been accused of sexual harassment - creepy old man stuff - in the recent past.  Not sure what ever became of that.

I hadn't heard anything about Toobin like that.  Are you sure you aren't thinking of Napolitano who has uh daddy issues.

https://www.nydailynews.com/entertainm​ent/gossip/cnn-jeffrey-toobin-made-sho​ckingly-sexual-proposition-well-known-​media-figure-claims-article-1.198127


Interesting.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, men are pigs baby.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

liltingbanshee: How does someone even do that? Maybe he wasn't wearing pants, and stood up? Wear underpants, people!


Yeah, what happened? Did he walk past the camera hanging dong, or was he jerking off? Because one of those could easily be an accident.

I accidentally start jerking off on zoom all the time thinking its a normal conference call...
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 
Fark user image
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Yep, men are pigs baby.


Warning: Don't google man pig baby. It is disturbing
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: Eh. Unless he whipped it out and waggled it around while people were watching

I walked in semi-naked on a zoom call my wife was having. It happens.


Yes, but have you ever walked in to your own zoom meeting shirt-cocking it?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Assume your camera is on.


This. Your dick has 2 or 3 uses. Showing it is not one of them.
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: west.la.lawyer: Yep, men are pigs baby.

Warning: Don't google man pig baby. It is disturbing


media1.tenor.com
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: enry: Assume your camera is on.

This. Your dick has 2 or 3 uses. Showing it is not one of them.


Pissing, sexing, and camera-ing. This is clearly one of them.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: He thought he muted the video. Wow.

7 months into this, and you'd think people would know how it works.


I am enjoying this.  Remember, this is the same generation that makes fun of millenials and how the post things on social media.  Turn-about is fair play I guess.

I remember how these photos tanked Krystal Ball's campaign.  Seems so innocent in retrospect.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Krystal Ball Talks About Her Photo Scandal
Youtube MVZ6NkxoMlY
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: He thought he muted the video. Wow.

7 months into this, and you'd think people would know how it works.


muted the video!  love it.  then i think: this phrasing is a jaded attempt to sound like a cute technologically inept harmless old person.  not knowing what he did,it's hard to get worked up about it.  i could maybeget worked up about it if it was slowly described in graphic detail by a nice baritone...
eh, just let it pass.
 
Jacobin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dude.......
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

nucal: FrancoFile: FarkingSmurf: FrancoFile: Old Man Winter: There has got to be more to it than he accidently showed nudity.

He's been accused of sexual harassment - creepy old man stuff - in the recent past.  Not sure what ever became of that.

I hadn't heard anything about Toobin like that.  Are you sure you aren't thinking of Napolitano who has uh daddy issues.

https://www.nydailynews.com/entertainm​ent/gossip/cnn-jeffrey-toobin-made-sho​ckingly-sexual-proposition-well-known-​media-figure-claims-article-1.198127

And this;

https://www.nydailynews.com/entertainm​ent/gossip/baby-drama-cnn-star-jeffrey​-toobin-offered-casey-greenfield-money​-abortion-sources-article-1.446944%3fo​utputType=amp


Those stories don't really paint the picture of a predator, though he's clearly a philandering douche. Having an affair and offering her money for an abortion is scummy, but its not assualt.

Standing fully clothed in a sex club, and watching people openly have group sex is nothing. Its barely even weird, really.

Now, the lady he followed up to her hotel room is getting there, except that he apparently left when she told him no. She says herself that she stayed and talked with him after his "graphic" pickup line at the party, so I can see where that might have given the wrong idea. Still, he was married at the time, so he's obviously a dirtbag, but that seems to be it, really.

If he did continue to call her, and leave messages, thats harassment, but that's also super easy to prove, so I'm curious as to why the article didn't mention it. (Or if it did, I missed it)
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
OK, 45 comments in and I have to post this.....
How do I know that most of you didn't make it to the end of the article????
Fark user image
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is this the title of the "Big Bang Theory" reunion show?
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: west.la.lawyer: Yep, men are pigs baby.

Warning: Don't google man pig baby. It is disturbing


Fark user image
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Remember Chat Roulette? Jeffrey just wanted to remind everyone of what we're "missing."

Chat Roulette is still a thing, BTW. I'm not going there, I assume it's still 95% dicks.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He just confused his Zoom screen with his Chatturbate screen! They look similar... Happens to the best of us.
 
