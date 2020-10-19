 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Yobs lob rocket at incoming car on a roundabout   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In and around the lake
Rockets come out of the sky
And explode there
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll be the law for those yob lobbers. The yob lob law.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not that shocking really

/ unless you are the driver
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


doesn't seem like it'd be that dangerous
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, my friends and I got into a lot of trouble when we were teenagers (well, attempted to, we hardly ever got caught), and while throwing snowballs at cars was acceptable we only ever shot fireworks at each other, as Prometheus intended!
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In and around Greg Lake?
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunken chavs gotta be drunken chavs.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try that in the US and you will get lead poisoning....
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
mfsst10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roundabout thread!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]



Falling Down (9/10) Movie CLIP - Under Construction (1993) HD
Youtube 9OhIdDNtSv0
 
lamric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: fusillade762: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/9OhIdDNt​Sv0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


What a psychopath.  His death at the end was a good death.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Can someone explain to this American the difference between a yob, a chav, and a ned?  And are there any other terms for delinquents that I should be aware of?
 
Mock26
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Mock26: fusillade762: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/9OhIdDNt​Sv0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

What a psychopath.  His death at the end was a good death.


I have never actually seen the movie. Somehow it has slipped under my radar all these years. One of these days I will get around to watching it.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When a hooligan or skalawag won't do, get a yob for the job.
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: Can someone explain to this American the difference between a yob, a chav, and a ned?  And are there any other terms for delinquents that I should be aware of?


This is a Ned:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: Can someone explain to this American the difference between a yob, a chav, and a ned?  And are there any other terms for delinquents that I should be aware of?


Yob: trailer park trash
Chav: urban trash
Ned: Scottish trash
 
phishrace
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Decades ago when I was a young yob, we took a pony keg to the beach on the 4th of July. The beach was pretty remote, so things could get wild there on the 4th. No cops anywhere close. When we arrived, a fire started in brush near the parking area. We rushed over and put out the fire, then headed to the beach thinking we saved the day.

Coming down the hill to the beach, we saw a clearing on the beach, so we went straight to it. As we started to tap the keg, we were suddenly attacked by bottle rockets from every direction. Turns out the clearing area was the target area for any launched fireworks on the beach. We quickly scurried over to the side of the beach, tapped the keg, then started our own assault on the clearing.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Craw Fu: Can someone explain to this American the difference between a yob, a chav, and a ned?  And are there any other terms for delinquents that I should be aware of?

Yob: trailer park trash
Chav: urban trash
Ned: Scottish trash


Thank you.
And can any of the above be a hooligan?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: Can someone explain to this American the difference between a yob, a chav, and a ned?  And are there any other terms for delinquents that I should be aware of?


yob

chav

ned
 
yellowjester
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yob at Space Eugene
Youtube KXlZ2F-Ojgo
\m/(.  .)\m/
 
shaggai
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
 Naughty, naughty, naughty! You filthy old soomka!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

shaggai: Naughty, naughty, naughty! You filthy old soomka!


leave that alone, don't touch it!
 
dittybopper
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
