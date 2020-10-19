 Skip to content
(ABC Action News)   Florida man's twin brother pulls a gun on him. Florida man's twin brother pulls a gun on him, too   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
    More: Florida  
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now, now. Perfectly symmetrical violence never Solved anything.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess he is not going to attempt "the evil twin did it" defense?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I guess he is not going to attempt "the evil twin did it" defense?


Well, he's the one with the goatee, so...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...he reacted "automatically" based on training and didn't know why he did so."

That's some fine training there Lou...
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I guess he is not going to attempt "the evil twin did it" defense?


How can you tell which one is evil if they both have goatees?
 
sourballs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And there was a triplet hog-tied in the trunk. Florida Man!
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't this a John Woo film?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are no synths in Diamond City!
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun? Or phaser?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see the goatee has been covered. Twice.
*skulks away*
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twins have their own micro-sibling rivalry all their own.

Knowing twins, I'm glad I am singular.
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
em.wattpad.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously angry that he forgot his brothers birthday.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida men??? No.. boys,..yes
 
MagSeven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he sure he isn't just standing in front of a mirror? It's an easy mistake to make!
 
kristufer82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How do they know it wasnt a suicide?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's the Florida Way
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kristufer82: How do they know it wasnt a suicide?


Depends if they were fraternal or maternal.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As i understand it, he was employed as a gun-totin' security guard at twenty-one?
And, his training kicked in?
Florida, what are you doing?

Young males under the age of twenty-five pay much more for car insurance.
They engage in risky behaviors.
They think they have the world by the ass.

He does not look particularly remorseful, though.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: vudukungfu: I guess he is not going to attempt "the evil twin did it" defense?

How can you tell which one is evil if they both have goatees?


Shave both goatees.  Watch for the goatee that immediately grows back.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Detectives say Thomas was not acting in self-defense. They say he told them he was not in fear at the time and didn't believe his brother would shoot him but he said he reacted automatically based on training and didn't know why he did so. "

Something tells me Thomas forgot he left a round chambered and thought the dry-fire click would demonstrate his 1337 fast draw skillz.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Shave both goatees. Watch for the goatee that immediately grows back.


One of them was shot in the face; that's probably not growing back...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They pulled guns on each other?

Well, Great Minds Think Alike, eh?

(Bugs Bunny face)
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh man, I shot Mathias in the face!
Why the fark'd you do that?!
Well, I didn't mean to do it; it was my security guard training!
 
Katwang
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This will definitely cut back on Buying two identical birthday & Christmas gifts every year.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My fellow Americans, observe your well-regulated militia of the day!
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Two brothers who thought it was totally normal to sit down at a table with each other armed with loaded guns.  Yeah neither one seems right in the head.  And now one really isn't. Or is, I guess.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

