(Fox 13 Tampa Bay) Florida wildlife investigators bust million-dollar flying squirrel trafficking ring.
14
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Natasha and Boris spotted fleeing the scene.
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning...

Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Trafficking in flying squirrels, for...what reason?

\definitely not my fetish
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
for $$$ and sold as Pets in East Asia.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That is not a photo that says "elaborate scheme". That's a photo that says, "4 beers later, and..."
 
Wasn't Looking at his Neck
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Again?!?
 
p51d007
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The problem with bringing non native species into America, or taking them to other countries is obvious.
With no natural predator's  to keep them in check, they will swamp an area.  Just think feral pigs, among
others.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

You could say the ecological hazards might be...
<puts on sunglasses>
A little Rocky
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Because of course there is

NSFW
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We got invaded by a bunch of those little critters on a scout camp out. Someone had brought one of those huge sacks of popcorn and they swarmed it as soon as everyone went to sleep. We stayed up the next few nights trapping and releasing them.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
All those cute loris, baby monkey, sugar glider, etc. videos that you see on YouTube that make you go "Aaaaawwww, I WANT ONE!" are the result of a market for international wildlife that coexists and often shares personnel with the drug distribution and weapons distribution networks. The effect on wildlife is devastating in terms of numbers and suffering. For some species and some methods of transport, nine out of ten animals might die.
Flying squirrels are not particularly endangered, but the fact that there are toothless yokels with a profit motive trapping them for shipment for those sorts of sums should give you some idea of the numbers and pressures on people in Africa and Asia who can make a few bucks by trapping the last pangolin in their area or dream of offing a rhino because it could set them and their family up for life.
Stop buying wildlife, dead or alive. We've got cats and dogs for pets, chickens and cows for food, and that should be enough.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

why did you need to relocate them? weren't you guys the ones camping in their habitat? as far as i know "nuisance" flying squirrels are not a thing.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Well, if they go for more than $275 each, I'm surprised there aren't more people breeding them.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Humans
 
