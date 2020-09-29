 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(People Magazine)   Wondering what happened to that jogger you hit with your truck? Join the search party, duh   (people.com) divider line
45
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

1574 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2020 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a fan of the death penalty. Nor will I show up to protest this guy's execution.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking incels.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi, I'm just the trope!
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's pretty awful. But this:

The new detail, revealed in court documents obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, expands on the allegations against Quake Lewellyn, who authorities say knew 25-year-old Sydney Sutherland and even joined a Facebook group dedicated to finding her after she went missing.

Is not the same as "joining a search party."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well that's pretty awful. But this:

The new detail, revealed in court documents obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, expands on the allegations against Quake Lewellyn, who authorities say knew 25-year-old Sydney Sutherland and even joined a Facebook group dedicated to finding her after she went missing.

Is not the same as "joining a search party."


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well then. That's farking horrible.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude looks like a serial killer.

He had his cell phone on him.  What an idiot.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well that's pretty awful. But this:

The new detail, revealed in court documents obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, expands on the allegations against Quake Lewellyn, who authorities say knew 25-year-old Sydney Sutherland and even joined a Facebook group dedicated to finding her after she went missing.

Is not the same as "joining a search party."


Let's be honest. It's still the closest people come to caring these days...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Dude looks like a serial killer.

He had his cell phone on him.  What an idiot.


Probably looks even worse in his MAGA hat.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monkey: Well then. That's farking horrible.


Yeah.  I just wandered by to vomit.
 
khatores
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Props to the guy for playing all the parts.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who is wondering if he sexually assaulted her dead body?  Because he rammed her with his truck FIRST.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What PN said, and also:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe somebody needs his backyard dug up.
 
Salmon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cracked open a cold one.
 
huntercr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Subbie skimmed past the sick MFsexually assaulted a dying woman part and went for the joining the FB group part?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Dude looks like a serial killer.

He had his cell phone on him.  What an idiot.


jsnbase: What PN said, and also:

Maybe somebody needs his backyard dug up.


I doubt he's smart or in control enough to have gotten away with something like this before.
 
slantsix
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Of all the options of things to do with his life, this shiat stain decides to mow down a jogger, rape her, kill her, and bury her body.

I've had a tough couple of weeks grieving very good people who've passed away. From the bottom of my heart, fark this guy. I hope he gets repaid tenfold for this.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I'm still looking for the real killer...who was definitely not me.
 
Two16
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jsnbase
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SansNeural: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Dude looks like a serial killer.

He had his cell phone on him.  What an idiot.

jsnbase: What PN said, and also:

Maybe somebody needs his backyard dug up.

I doubt he's smart or in control enough to have gotten away with something like this before.


Fair enough, but maybe his neighborhood is missing a lot of cats.
 
starlost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jsnbase: What PN said, and also:
[Fark user image 425x566]

Maybe somebody needs his backyard dug up.


https://www.washingtonpost.com/busine​s​s/2020/09/29/look-shovels-you-need-you​r-arsenal-how-clean-them/?utm_source=f​ark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=lin​k&ICID=ref_fark

...and fark already is on it.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

slantsix: Of all the options of things to do with his life, this shiat stain decides to mow down a jogger, rape her, kill her, and bury her body.


One example supporting my assertion that suicide is a viable option for some people.

A. Live my life as well I can and try to bring joy to others
B. Kill and rape someone
C. Kill myself

If you can't deal with A, jump straight to C.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SansNeural: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Dude looks like a serial killer.

He had his cell phone on him.  What an idiot.

jsnbase: What PN said, and also:

Maybe somebody needs his backyard dug up.

I doubt he's smart or in control enough to have gotten away with something like this before.


Is anyone missing  any livestock or small animals?
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well that's pretty awful. But this:

The new detail, revealed in court documents obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, expands on the allegations against Quake Lewellyn, who authorities say knew 25-year-old Sydney Sutherland and even joined a Facebook group dedicated to finding her after she went missing.

Is not the same as "joining a search party."


He was searching online?

/"Hey, guys, she's not on PornHub"
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Quake Lewellyn sounds like a character from The Venture Brothers.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Two16: [Fark user image 484x274] [View Full Size image _x_]


what is that from?
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Two16: [Fark user image image 484x274]


Came for this.  Thank you.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: SansNeural: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Dude looks like a serial killer.

He had his cell phone on him.  What an idiot.

jsnbase: What PN said, and also:

Maybe somebody needs his backyard dug up.

I doubt he's smart or in control enough to have gotten away with something like this before.

Is anyone missing  any livestock or small animals?


Article describes him as "a farmer".  That profession can cover a lot of ground, but I'd not be surprised if he really enjoyed slaughtering livestock.
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone should've had the foresight become the State Attorney General.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is this story about a South Dakota politician?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well that's pretty awful. But this:

The new detail, revealed in court documents obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, expands on the allegations against Quake Lewellyn, who authorities say knew 25-year-old Sydney Sutherland and even joined a Facebook group dedicated to finding her after she went missing.

Is not the same as "joining a search party."


They were only 5 re-posts shy of finding Sydney
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
is this what young people call simps?

/outoftouch
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well that's pretty awful. But this:

The new detail, revealed in court documents obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, expands on the allegations against Quake Lewellyn, who authorities say knew 25-year-old Sydney Sutherland and even joined a Facebook group dedicated to finding her after she went missing.

Is not the same as "joining a search party."


Indeed. You need to post "I stand with the Sullivan family!" with a sad emoji before you get credit for anything. And you're only considered part of the search party if you make a "Prayers for Sydney" graphic and make that your profile pic.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No way this dude doe not have a Fark handle

imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

brigid_fitch: Am I the only one who is wondering if he sexually assaulted her dead body?  Because he rammed her with his truck FIRST.


I assumed the "abuse of a corpse" charge was related to that, yes.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SansNeural: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Dude looks like a serial killer.

He had his cell phone on him.  What an idiot.

jsnbase: What PN said, and also:

Maybe somebody needs his backyard dug up.

I doubt he's smart or in control enough to have gotten away with something like this before.


He's no Zodiac, that for sure.
 
casenickles
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As bad as it sounds I hope she was dead before the rest of what he did happened. Also Fark that guy.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

brigid_fitch: Am I the only one who is wondering if he sexually assaulted her dead body?  Because he rammed her with his truck FIRST.


I kinda hope so  It's less awful than imagining her also suffering from the injuries the truck inflicted while he raped her and buried her alive.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: SansNeural: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Dude looks like a serial killer.

He had his cell phone on him.  What an idiot.

jsnbase: What PN said, and also:

Maybe somebody needs his backyard dug up.

I doubt he's smart or in control enough to have gotten away with something like this before.

Is anyone missing  any livestock or small animals?


They're not hiding in this here stove.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Another all natural blonde young woman in the prime of her life lost to another uncaring human.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTA:Police later located a cell phone belonging to the victim. They were able to allegedly place the suspect in the vicinity of the body by using information from Lewellyn's own cell phone, according to the affidavit.

I can't imagine how much easier it is to be a detective in the age of social media, DNA, and nearly everyone carrying a timestamped GPS tracking device in their pockets.
 
borg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've watched enough discoveryID to know the popo always checkout the dudes at the candle vigil / search party
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.