 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Car and Driver)   The posted speed limit is 316 mph, Sir   (caranddriver.com) divider line
14
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

647 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2020 at 2:35 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ok, gone stupid
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's only a matter of time before someone gets killed trying to set a new record. While it's an impressive piece of engineering it's not worth dying for.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
RIP Tuatara.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I mean, if you were going to do a "Knight Rider 2021" reboot, you could pick a worse car.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

red230: It's only a matter of time before someone gets killed trying to set a new record. While it's an impressive piece of engineering it's not worth dying for.


To them it is.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Impressive, and I think that may stand for a while.  I imagine we're at the very limits of tire performance here.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That was an average.

It topped out at Mach 0.43

JFC
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The quickest run, at 331.15 mph, broke the previous one-way record of 284.6 mph, set by Koenigsegg on the same stretch of road in 2017, by 46.6 mph."

Dayyyuuuum
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

red230: It's only a matter of time before someone gets killed trying to set a new record. While it's an impressive piece of engineering it's not worth dying for.


It's already happened multiple times.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Faster than many small planes.  As a Canadian, I think more in kilometers per hour and the idea of 508 kph just seems f$cked-up.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Impressive, and I think that may stand for a while.  I imagine we're at the very limits of tire performance here.


therpf.comView Full Size


The limits of this dimension are mutable
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dletter: I mean, if you were going to do a "Knight Rider 2021" reboot, you could pick a worse car.


Nah, if they weren't on allocation they'd use something like a base model Vette, you need a car that looks good but is cheap enough that you can buy a dozen or more examples of so when you inevitably crash one during a stunt scene you have more available. There were 23 cars used for KITT during the 4 years of the original series to give an example, though apparently only one was actually totaled during production.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

robodog: dletter: I mean, if you were going to do a "Knight Rider 2021" reboot, you could pick a worse car.

Nah, if they weren't on allocation they'd use something like a base model Vette, you need a car that looks good but is cheap enough that you can buy a dozen or more examples of so when you inevitably crash one during a stunt scene you have more available. There were 23 cars used for KITT during the 4 years of the original series to give an example, though apparently only one was actually totaled during production.


Granted... I just meant looks-wise though... its a pretty cool looking car.... you could just make one that looked the same that wasn't that "fast".
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bugatti Veyron Top Speed Test - Top Gear - BBC
Youtube LO0PgyPWE3o


I remember when I thought this (253 MPH) was absolutely insane.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.