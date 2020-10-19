 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Doctors probe whether COVID-19 is causing walrus-like mustaches   (de.reuters.com) divider line
20
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark does #freebritney mean? I can't keep up with all these stupid hashtags.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: What the fark does #freebritney mean? I can't keep up with all these stupid hashtags.


I think it's about Spears being held hostage by her dad. I don't know why I know that.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wilford Brimley approves.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's a hard-looking 28 years old
 
Pinner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That dude is 28?!
sheesh.
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
joaquin closet [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
yay subby!
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

CzarChasm: [Fark user image 338x367]


Came to make sure this was posted, keep up the good work
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It only becomes a 'Lorax' when it incorporates a few nose hairs.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He's got that 'Porn Smirk' which is also the name of my Rush cover band
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That was a stretch of a headline.  Wilford Brimley has been gone for so long now.  None of us super young Farkers know who he was.  Who would have seen him in the many great supporting roles he played in the 70's and 80's?  Certainly not me.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I want to punch that whole family in the face(s).
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Calling Dr. Bombay! Oh, Dr. Bombay!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doomjesse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: That was a stretch of a headline.  Wilford Brimley has been gone for so long now.  None of us super young Farkers know who he was.  Who would have seen him in the many great supporting roles he played in the 70's and 80's?  Certainly not me.


And yet you're Nana's Vibrator?  Seems I'm gonna have to talk to Nana about underage youngin's.  Nana why don't you have a seat over there?
 
roofmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That is indeed a rough-looking 28. Dam son.

I knew an 18 y.o. guy in college who could have passed for mid-40s, advanced male pattern baldness, sallow complexion, glasses, mild mannered. The sort who never got carded, who other students thought was a professor or old grad student. It was unsettling hanging around him. Nice guy though.

Knew a 23 y.o. dude who had the same thing going. Worked at a big accountancy firm, round rimmed glasses, tall and slightly stooped, slow manner of speaking, conservatively dressed even in casual situations.

I always got the feeling that these dudes could pull monumental scams with ease since they came off as so inoffensive and mature. Sometimes I wonder about how the big financial scams work and it always seems to be confidence games and slightly greedy/gullible/ignorant marks. It's like you can almost hear the marks' internal monologue: "Why wouldn't I trust these guys with my finances? Just look at them. So non-manly. This guy would never bang my wife or steal me blind."

I went into the wrong business. Should have been an old guy scam artist.

/smh
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And another thing that could have served as a life long reminder to take the virus seriously -- totally doesn't effect Trump.

I mean diabetes is the least I was hoping for Trump.

Thanks for nothing covid.
 
Snooza [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: That was a stretch of a headline.  Wilford Brimley has been gone for so long now.  None of us super young Farkers know who he was.  Who would have seen him in the many great supporting roles he played in the 70's and 80's?  Certainly not me.


Wait! Wilford Brimley is dead?!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
