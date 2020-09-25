 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   10 states specifically allow ballots if voters die before Election Day, which is good news for those of you planning one last giant middle finger to the world   (king5.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dropkick Murphys - Going Out In Style (Lyrics)
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh boy, let me go ahead and get this out of the way:

"The Democrat Party *always* has lots of dead people voting for them!"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's because the dead are pissed off by the way that the GOP killed them.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With President Trump making unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, the question of whether ballots will count if early voters die soon after could be a source of further conspiracies.

Republicans, if you don't have faith in the integrity of this election, the solution is clear: boycott it. Have your friends join you. Show how outraged you really are. Together, you can take a principled stand.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recently read the story about one guy with a terminal illness who knew he wasn't going to make it to November 3rd, so he (with the help of his family) made the Herculean effort to get a mail-in ballot prepared. The guy took hours to perfectly fill in each oval to ensure that his vote wouldn't become "spoiled" and even in spite of his weakened state, he wanted to personally drop it into the ballot box. He died a few days after that.

And then the state said his ballot was now no longer valid because it was one of those states that requires you to still be alive when THEY get around to feeling like counting the ballots. NOT when it was dropped off.

MFW:

fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're gonna die, die with your vote cast...

Die with Your Boots On (2015 Remaster)
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a someone votes in person and dies in a car accident or has a heart attack on the way home before the votes are tabulated at the end of the night, there is no mechanism to get that person's vote disqualified, so it should be the same way for mail in or absentee voting. It's one of those edge cases that is usually insignificant to the final vote, within the margin of error of a recount.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicago looks up and yawns.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I went the other way.

"All these old folks are dead because of the China Virus. Let's fill out their ballots to straight Republican!"
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well.  At least some people will get their dying wish.

wildlifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always wondered if my parents that died in Detroit years ago, are still voting..
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're alive when you voted it's enough. There's no magic clock that says you'll live until midnight on Election Day. It's stupid to even worry about it. Probably why Republicans are worried about it.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, well she should have retired while Obama was still in office. Not that there was any arrogance from the coastal liberals that thought that Hillary was a shoe-in.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's why I like early voting.  No way to trace the ballot, just fill out the ovals, stick it in the scantron reader, and walk away.  I could die tomorrow, and my vote would still be counted.  I could be arrested for a felony tomorrow, tried Tuesday, and executed Wednesday, and my vote would still be counted.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't really think they check to make sure that every early voter is still alive on Election Day.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, the Dead are going to keep voting regardless. The Only thing that changes is whether the deceased actually filled out the ballot...

#LegalizeZombieVoting
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's that big a question, they should take greater pains to see that people don't die.
 
Can't_Think_Of_A_Name
‘’ 1 hour ago  

How you vote is secret, but whether you vote is public record. I get letters talking about my record of voting and encouraging me to keep it up. Maybe the rules are different in Michigan but I doubt it. So, just look it up.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's a little bit different, because absentee/mail-in voting has historically been based on the assumption that the person voting is using that method specifically because they wanted to, but were for whatever reason unable to, vote in person, on election day.  So those votes would then be presumed to have "occurred" on election day.  Early voting and no-reason absentee voting have muddled that distinction considerably.

It still wouldn't even be a notable story, except for how the pandemic is affecting voting methods this year.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wisconsin is one state that specifically prohibits it. Absentee ballots are counted on election day and are considered to have been cast on that day.

One of the last things Mom did before passing away was to fill out her absentee ballot for the 2016 primary. Since she couldn't do it herself, she had my brother do it for her. We still laugh because she asked the one brother who is a conservative instead of either of us who are liberal. I wonder if she thought we wouldn't complete it according to her wishes.

She would have been disappointed to find out it never counted.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

You could probably contact the County Board of Elections (or whoever) and find out.  Isn't the voter roll a public record?  Not how they vote, but if they're registered.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

It doesn't matter who wins this one - the loser's side will go ape shiat with conspiracy theories and fraud accusations.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

You know, for a smart woman, she was pretty stupid.  Or arrogant.

She could have retired during the Obama administration when the Democrats controlled the Senate, from 2010 to 2014.  No one would have blamed her:  She was in her late 70's, and at that point she survived having cancer.  *TWICE*.

In fact, it was hinted to her by President Obama that it might be a good idea for her to retire so she could be replaced with a younger, healthier justice, but she rejected it outright.

Apparently, Senator Patrick Leahy also earlier hinted it would be a good idea for her to step down while the stepping was good.

She could have been replaced with an ideological similar judge who would be much younger than her, keeping the balance of the court decades into the future.   But she chose to stay on.

abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I mailed my ballot 3 weeks ago. If I drop dead tomorrow, how would they know?
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

You know, for a smart woman, she was pretty stupid.  Or arrogant.

She could have retired during the Obama administration when the Democrats controlled the Senate, from 2010 to 2014.  No one would have blamed her:  She was in her late 70's, and at that point she survived having cancer.  *TWICE*.

In fact, it was hinted to her by President Obama that it might be a good idea for her to retire so she could be replaced with a younger, healthier justice, but she rejected it outright.

Apparently, Senator Patrick Leahy also earlier hinted it would be a good idea for her to step down while the stepping was good.

She could have been replaced with an ideological similar judge who would be much younger than her, keeping the balance of the court decades into the future.   But she chose to stay on.

Yeah, she could have retired then and protected her legacy, but she held out and now a lot of what she worked to accomplish in regards to establishing equal rights for women and minorities looks like it will get flushed down the toilet.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Yeah, well she should have retired while Obama was still in office. Not that there was any arrogance from the coastal liberals that thought that Hillary was a shoe-in.


We already saw what Moscow Mitch thought about the idea of allowing Obama to nominate a supreme court justice.
 
mjbok
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

No, it's not, because the person voting is alive on the day of the election.

Is it arbitrary?  Perhaps, but just like it is illegal to have a drink at 11:59 before you're 21st birthday and legal a minute later the line has to be drawn somewhere.
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I mailed my ballot 3 weeks ago. If I drop dead tomorrow, how would they know?


In my voting jurisdiction, if there's a discrepancy about your ballot, like signature or stray marks or something else that would otherwise invalidate your ballot, elections officials will contact you for clarification and ask you to fill out another one. Election law here says you have up to 30 days to answer them. If you're dead, you won't be able to answer and your ballot will be thrown out. Moral of the story is make sure to fill it out correctly if you plan on dying.
 
