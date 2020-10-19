 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   36 dogs seized in animal cruelty investigation. See, that's why you gotta keep 'em lubed up, people   (kiro7.com) divider line
    More: Sick  
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sorry, nothing remotely funny about this one.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you need me, I'll be in my lab.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


/Okey dokey
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Throw the book at these farkin' people!

And, anyone complicit never gets to have a dog again.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: Throw the book at these farkin' people!

And, anyone complicit never gets to have a dog again.


This, give them cats instead.

/jk
/or am I?
 
7th Son of a 7th Son [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bet that place smelled wonderful.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Are you sure they didn't have seizures because you didn't spell out the number at the beginning of your sentence, submittaly disabled?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ugh, that's awful. Wish I hadn't clicked. Especially since KIRO is a Sinclair station.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh sure, show off the cute pitty puppies and not the cages full of "weak" dogs they use to train them to fight to the death.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Animal Cruelty & Fighting, where a large # of dogs were seized & the property owner was arrested

Someone write this on their iPhone?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Ugh, that's awful. Wish I hadn't clicked. Especially since KIRO is a Sinclair station.


KOMO is the Sinclair station, not KIRO.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 minute ago  

toraque: CordycepsInYourBrain: Ugh, that's awful. Wish I hadn't clicked. Especially since KIRO is a Sinclair station.

KOMO is the Sinclair station, not KIRO.


Oops. Thanks for the correction.
 
