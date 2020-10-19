 Skip to content
(CNN)   Hints that the Covid-19 crisis isn't over yet for the US: Ten states just reported their highest single-day coronavirus case counts last week, and at least 27 states are showing an upward trend in the number of cases   (cnn.com) divider line
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Here in Ohio, we recently set our single day record.  The Governor let us know its our fault, since we aren't masking and social distancing hard enough.  Never mind that he has backed off from most of the public health measures that stopped the increase during the start of the year well before we had it contained.  And his "rules" are laughabley not enforced by anyone other than the "Covidiot" subreddit.

We have an amazing level of failed leadership here, being blamed on the very folks who are being "led."  But hey, DeWine who started out as a visionary leader has shown his true colors, and is willing to let the state COVID response fall apart to try and save federal Republican chances, is up for re-election in 2022.

I hope Amy Acton is running for Governor on the Democrat ticket.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pennsylvania has the second-highest daily coronavirus cases total since the pandemic's start.
Care to guess why?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Only gonna get worse.

300k by Christmas is a sadly achievable goal
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Pennsylvania has the second-highest daily coronavirus cases total since the pandemic's start.
Care to guess why?


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good. The quicker we have more infections, the quicker we get to herd immunity. Lockdowns don't do anything but delay the inevitable.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Headlines like this will be seen in the future as a key feature to the impact of Trump. When did anyone think it would 'just end'? Beside him, the GOP sychophants and CEOs?

/my dog wants steak
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You libs need to stop being such alarmists - I have it on good authority that this whole thing will fade away by last Easter.
 
rustypouch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I like doom.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The daily record back in July was 75k. We had 72k last week and it's still trending upward. And this time, no one is talking lockdown.

I think we'll be at 3-4k deaths a day before long. Merry Covidmas.
 
coffeeburns
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Was notified this morning one of my coworkers caught the rona
 
NuclearPenguins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Good. The quicker we have more infections, the quicker we get to herd immunity. Lockdowns don't do anything but delay the inevitable.


lol please don't breed. We don't need your stupid genes being passed on.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is what Joe Biden's administration wants. Be very afraid.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [i.imgflip.com image 360x276] [View Full Size image _x_]


Your ignorant ass is like clockwork in these threads.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Good. The quicker we have more infections, the quicker we get to herd immunity. Lockdowns don't do anything but delay the inevitable.


No worries.

Do you want to choose which additional half million Americans die?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gubbo: gretzkyscores: Good. The quicker we have more infections, the quicker we get to herd immunity. Lockdowns don't do anything but delay the inevitable.

No worries.

Do you want to choose which additional half million Americans die?


yes
yes I do
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Stay home and stay safe. If you insist upon thinning yourself from the herd please do so in a way that doesn't occupy an ICU bed for 2 - 4 weeks, TYVM.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Glitchwerks: Keyser_Soze_Death: [i.imgflip.com image 360x276] [View Full Size image _x_]

Your ignorant ass is like clockwork in these threads.


You'll get over it.
 
