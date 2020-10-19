 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1982, John DeLorean was arrested with enough blow to go back in time   (history.com) divider line
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On October 19, 1982, the automaker John Z. DeLorean is arrested and charged with conspiracy to obtain and distribute 55 pounds of cocaine.

He was acquitted, too. It's nice to be a rich, white, old guy.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shoot, I hope the fella at least had a pretty good weekend in Vegas first
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hollow doors were a big selling point
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hence the invention of the DeLorean Snow Tire
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Or the victim of FBI entrapment.

/see also: Marion Barry
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best part about owning a DeLorean was that they always followed the white lines.

/old joke is old
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He went 88 MPH 14 times!
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i like to assume most people at most times in the 1980s were coked to the gills.

Talking Heads - Wild Wild Life (Official Video)
Youtube 616-QGQyx-I
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those cars are super ugly.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meh..55 pounds of Peruvian Marching Powder may last Motley Crue from LA to Vegas..But not back..
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this have anything to do with all that Libyan plutonium his car would take back in time just three years later? Lone Pine Mall wants to know.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phun Phact" Johnny Carson invested early in DeLorean's company and got one of the first. Its battery died on the way home and, because the door locks were electronic, he had to wait for the fire department to break him out
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those things aren't too bad once you drop a V-8 in there.

DeLorean with Chev LS V8 conversion: 0-100km/h & engine sound
Youtube -JwUQOIO81Q
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a bunch of GM execs laughed Montgomery Burns style at their little plan to get rid of that pesky upstart, and then went back to creating overpriced clunky-ass gas-guzzlers, remaining in denial of the Apocalyptic storm approaching from Japan.
 
phildurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeLoreans were cool cars, but the snow tires cost a fortune.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I was always curious what the street value of 1.21 jiggawatts was.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Phun Phact" Johnny Carson invested early in DeLorean's company and got one of the first. Its battery died on the way home and, because the door locks were electronic, he had to wait for the fire department to break him out


Yeah, that's a deathtrap waiting to happen.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dude was rich. Never understood why he was dealing. And maybe he wasn't.
 
g.fro
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

As has already been pointed out, it was FBI entrapment.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Like the rear doors on some Tesla's

Waiting for the first fatality
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: i like to assume most people at most times in the 1980s were coked to the gills.



Your assumption is fairly accurate. I've heard.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: Those cars are super ugly.


Yeah, well on the plus side, you can clean It with a Brillo pad.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When the cops busted him, their only comment-

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I don't see what the big deal is... In the event of an emergency, simply:

1) Remove liner of bottom storage compartment
2) grab screwdriver, knife or other similar tool
3) Remove plastic access panel cover
4) Fish around inside access panel to find the plastic tab
5) Pull plastic tab.

Simple, right?

Then dial 0118 999 881 999 119 725 3 to be connected to an emergency services operator.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And apparently now DeLorean branding is used on a line of wristwatches. As if that's classy or something.
 
padraig
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Those things aren't too bad once you drop a V-8 in there.

When I first read that the engine was the PRV V6 engine, I thought to myself : "that's moronic. This engine was never intended for sports car"
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 minute ago  

He wasn't rich enough, his company was in financial trouble.  They never sold enough cars.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
