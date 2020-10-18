 Skip to content
(CNN)   Today's climate change-related trend is...SPINS WHEEL....increasing shark attacks in Australia   (cnn.com) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's not a shaak, this is a shaark.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sirrerun: That's not a shaak, this is a shaark.


That's a dolphin
 
MIAppologia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
SOMEBODY SPONSOR ME PLEASE, I HAVE NO MONEY
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"...a bit of a blip."
A BIT OF A BLIP?   W-T-FFFFFFF?
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Surf Punks - Shark Attack *[RARE]*
Youtube nD3ZyFWYlLM
 
MIAppologia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: sirrerun: That's not a shaak, this is a shaark.

That's a dolphin


Well hey there, stranger.  Missed seeing you around in TFD.  :)
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
At least it's not drop bears.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Shark attacks in Australia, Orca attacks off Spain...

Did someone awaken Swamp Thing? Or has Aqua-Man finally had enough of our shiat?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yes, Kumana, shark attacks in Australia.

Land sharks.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MIAppologia: pastramithemosterotic: sirrerun: That's not a shaak, this is a shaark.

That's a dolphin

Well hey there, stranger.  Missed seeing you around in TFD.  :)


Yeah I'm not around there anymore
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You can't fool me, Subby. I know "SPINS WHEEL" is an anagram of "Welsh penis". I've stumbled onto your European male prostitute ring and I'm going to blow it. Wide open. Unless you hire me. People always tell my brother and I that we're hung like Wales.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.