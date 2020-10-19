 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Someone tosses burning newspapers inside ballot box drop-off, possibly compromising votes   (abc7.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, I wonder who would be against ballot drop boxes. Or against voting. Or against free elections. It's a mystery really. Probably just some teenage hooligans.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has to be the libs if you think about it. Most votes coming via mail would be rural voters who live far from a polling place, and statistically they are overwhelmingly pro-Trump.

/the logik
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if it was a pissed of mail man?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Gee, I wonder who would be against ballot drop boxes. Or against voting. Or against free elections. It's a mystery really. Probably just some teenage hooligans.


republican hooligans
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Antifa sabotaging biden of course
 
Inyego
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who didn't see this crap coming hasn't been paying attention at all.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we have Trump supporters openly attacking democracy.

They are the baddies.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well we're officially living in a third world country banana dictatorship. This is how elections go in those places. Burn the ballots! Put out fake drop boxes and steal the ballots! El Presidente Trump must win at all costs!
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trumpkins show us all how much they love America by burning up votes in drive-by arson.

shaking my damn head
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my big fears was some Trump humper hooking his stupid ass big truck to a ballot box and ripping it off it's mounts.

Tossing in burning materials didn't enter my mind at all.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: This has to be the libs if you think about it. Most votes coming via mail would be rural voters who live far from a polling place, and statistically they are overwhelmingly pro-Trump.

/the logik


This wasn't a mailbox, it was a ballot drop-box.   This contained the ballots of people who went to the library and dropped off their ballot by hand.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is why I want to put my mail-in ballot in an election official's hands myself.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
be really nice...

let them vote twice !
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they find this arsehole and lock him (or her, but we all know it's probably a bugaloo boy) away for a decade or more. One count for each ballot tampered with and 90 days for damage to government property.
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ummm, guys?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in the Trump universe :
Fark user image

These people are on crack
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: One of my big fears was some Trump humper hooking his stupid ass big truck to a ballot box and ripping it off it's mounts.

Tossing in burning materials didn't enter my mind at all.


See? Their smrter then u!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Meanwhile in the Trump universe :
[Fark user image 611x80]

These people are on crack

Fark user image


"I heard there are are" ????
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where does anyone find a newspaper these days??
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: And this is why I want to put my mail-in ballot in an election official's hands myself.


I wanted to also, but apparently can't in Ohio.  I either have to drive to downtown Cleveland to put it in the ballot box, or take my chances that there won't be any funny business going on at the post office and mail it.
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Meanwhile in the Trump universe :
[Fark user image 611x80]

These people are on crack


So because every accusation is a confession, "Moe" is raping and torturing underage Chinese girls.
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would the Lincoln Project have supported Bernie Sanders?
Youtube ufFHqzp33Y4

You know it is bad when staunch Republicans would support Sanders over Trump because Trump is not faithful to the American ideal and democracy in general.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
arent all the republicans turning in their CA ballots at illegal collection points in GOP campaign offices and gun stores?  i remember reading that article.  so it stands to reason that in those areas a trumper would expect the only ballots in the official box would be liberal ballots for biden.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it full of shiat like all the rest of the ballots?
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the odds that...

...this was done by a Biden supporter?
...this was done by a Trump supporter?
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: One of my big fears was some Trump humper hooking his stupid ass big truck to a ballot box and ripping it off it's mounts.

Tossing in burning materials didn't enter my mind at all.


Sadly, this is still a distant second to my fear of people never learning the correct use of apostrophes.
 
aseras
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: What are the odds that...

...this was done by a Biden supporter?
...this was done by a Trump supporter?


0%

100%
 
JunkyJu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The alt left has been doing it's best to rig the election.
They don't want democracy or a fair election.
They want a liberal dictator at all costs.  No ethics, no morals.
Situation normal.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well... take them into the election offices.

Tomorrow the anti-voters will get more efficient and just firebomb the election boards.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: And this is why I want to put my mail-in ballot in an election official's hands myself.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: What are the odds that...

...this was done by a Biden supporter?
...this was done by a Trump supporter?


... this was done by a Bernie supporter
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm handing out PolTab funnies in this thread.

"Funny" as in "That's Bait."
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Trump;s fault...no the libs are nuts....we are getting it from both sides folks and they are getting rich off our backs.  I don't get the blind hate some have over Politics....
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: lolmao500: Meanwhile in the Trump universe :
[Fark user image 611x80]

These people are on crack

[Fark user image 611x80]

"I heard there are are" ????


These are people who think that Moron Don is a smart man.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: What are the odds that...

...this was done by a Biden supporter?
...this was done by a Trump supporter?


50/50
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Gee, I wonder who would be against ballot drop boxes. Or against voting. Or against free elections. It's a mystery really. Probably just some teenage hooligans.


ANTIFA SUPERTHUGS

They only understand violence and rioting, even if it's inflicted on their own neighborhoods and ballot boxes!

This is Biden's America. Vote Dem if you want to be trod upon by the stiletto-heeled boots of leather-clad and whip-cracking AOC and Pelosi!
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: lolmao500: Meanwhile in the Trump universe :
[Fark user image 611x80]

These people are on crack

[Fark user image 611x80]

"I heard there are are" ????


I noticed a couple of days ago that another wave of IRA spank socks was loosed upon the Disqus servers. Hard to tell if that's one of those though since your average American Talibanjo tends to have a similar or somewhat less articulate grasp of English syntax.

Also, slightly OT but seriously... was it the rise of autocorrect that caused everyone to suddenly not be able to use apostrophes for shiat, or was it people who already didn't know how to use apostrophes for shiat that ended up corrupting autocorrect?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Biden campaign is getting desperate!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: lolmao500: Meanwhile in the Trump universe :
[Fark user image 611x80]

These people are on crack

[Fark user image 611x80]

"I heard there are are" ????


Imagine what it looked like before it was edited.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: edmo: Gee, I wonder who would be against ballot drop boxes. Or against voting. Or against free elections. It's a mystery really. Probably just some teenage hooligans.

ANTIFA SUPERTHUGS

They only understand violence and rioting, even if it's inflicted on their own neighborhoods and ballot boxes!

This is Biden's America. Vote Dem if you want to be trod upon by the stiletto-heeled boots of leather-clad and whip-cracking AOC and Pelosi!


I'll be in my bunk.  Possibly twice.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully the idiots pulling these shenanigans will get an up close and personal tour of the criminal justice system. Living with a felony on your record is a small price to pay for STIGGINIT, no?
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Meanwhile in the Trump universe :
[Fark user image 611x80]

These people are on crack


Hunter raping?

Sheesh, I hate poaching as much as the next guy, but that's a little extreme....
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: What are the odds that...

...this was done by a Biden supporter opponent?
...this was done by a Trump supporter?



There, now it is an easy 100%.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: One of my big fears was some Trump humper hooking his stupid ass big truck to a ballot box and ripping it off it's mounts.

Tossing in burning materials didn't enter my mind at all.


I recall Farkers explicitly expressing a concern of burning items (or explosives) being dropped into ballot drop boxes.

How are Caifornia's dropboxes constructed? In Kentucky I put my ballot into a box with an extremely thin slot; I do not know if someone could easily place a burning item inside of one.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a solid metal box....

The votes inside are still fine, fire isn't going to spread inside a ballot box. Not without a much more creative effort than putting a burning newspaper in at least.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: edmo: Gee, I wonder who would be against ballot drop boxes. Or against voting. Or against free elections. It's a mystery really. Probably just some teenage hooligans.

ANTIFA SUPERTHUGS

They only understand violence and rioting, even if it's inflicted on their own neighborhoods and ballot boxes!

This is Biden's America. Vote Dem if you want to be trod upon by the stiletto-heeled boots of leather-clad and whip-cracking AOC and Pelosi!


Stop threatening me with a good time.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: Walker: lolmao500: Meanwhile in the Trump universe :
[Fark user image 611x80]

These people are on crack

[Fark user image 611x80]

"I heard there are are" ????

I noticed a couple of days ago that another wave of IRA spank socks was loosed upon the Disqus servers. Hard to tell if that's one of those though since your average American Talibanjo tends to have a similar or somewhat less articulate grasp of English syntax.

Also, slightly OT but seriously... was it the rise of autocorrect that caused everyone to suddenly not be able to use apostrophes for shiat, or was it people who already didn't know how to use apostrophes for shiat that ended up corrupting autocorrect?


I turned off autocorrect on the iPhone years ago. I will double check my own grammar and spelling thankyouverymuch.

Why? Beciausne if intype too faat either inhit thw wwong biyton or the iphone misinterpriys what letters i am iskng.

And without autocorrect, i can type 'thankyouverymuch.'
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: gunga galunga: What are the odds that...

...this was done by a Biden supporter?
...this was done by a Trump supporter?

... this was done by a Bernie supporter


But Joe hasn't EARNED MY VOTE so I am writing in my dog's name!
That will teach the party to take me seriously
They'll rue the day!!!!!

/this is what they actually believe.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: lolmao500: Meanwhile in the Trump universe :
[Fark user image 611x80]

These people are on crack

Hunter raping?

Sheesh, I hate poaching as much as the next guy, but that's a little extreme....


Well...a wise bear told me once that sometimes they're not really there for the hunting.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Captain Shaky: It's a solid metal box....

The votes inside are still fine, fire isn't going to spread inside a ballot box. Not without a much more creative effort than putting a burning newspaper in at least.


i recall they are designed for such shenanigans.  if the ballot box seals shut or there is a blowback valve mechanism, then without an adequate amount of oxygen the fire might not be able to do anything but suffocate.
 
