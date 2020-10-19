 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Caption this dog getting a ride
20
‘’ 2 days ago  
Original:
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
"Blackie's Experimental Journal, Day 3: The meat wagon has proven to be a success. Note to self - install cup holder."
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Dog: "Saaaaaaaiiiiiilllllling takes me awaaaaaaay to where I'm goi----SQUIRREL! HARD LEFT! SQUIRREL! HARD LEFT HARD LEFT GET HIM!!!!"
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'd rather be riding a Greyhound.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Blackies bladder rules out doing this again!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
All aboard the Hoo-man Express!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
"Mush, mush."
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
"Ummn... there is a bus coming!"
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
"RAMMING SPEED!!"
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
"To the pet food store. And, step on it."
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
When my butt itches I scoot along the ground. I don't even want to know what part of you is itchy right now.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Squeal like a pig!!!!!
 
Reaperman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Fark! This is embarrassing"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dude, it's leave in conditioner
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You agreed to this carpooling, human.  Now, we still have to pick up Chet and Scraps and Max.  Tomorrow, when it's my turn, we'll use this thing called a "car"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Somehow you look a lot different in those TV re-runs, Sister Betrille"
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Doin' it doggy style
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Veterinarian: (seen far left in the background) "You've got some balls to try to escape!"

Doggo: "That's why I still have balls!
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm on my way to get TUTORED!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Hey babe, you oughta know,  you look like Alanis Morissette


Stupid fone.
 
