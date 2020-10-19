 Skip to content
Caption this puma cub getting an exam
Original
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
"And then he just grabbed me...and muttered something about being a celebrity..."
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
"Owww! That's my ear biatch"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, doctor. I did not eat that darn mouse.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My momma is right behind you! ......Now who's the scaredy cat?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Yep. That's a cat alright."
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My grammar is impeccable, foolish human.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm fierce!
 
