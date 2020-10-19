 Skip to content
(MSN)   On the day that he was betrayed into the hands of sinners, the Lord took his body and made it swole for your lack of discipline. He then took the cup of Celltech and blessed it, and said, "Drink, so that you may experience gains"   (msn.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
8 rounds for time:

15 supplicant burpees
12 one-armed flagellations, alternating sides (men: red band; women: blue band)
1 sprint up Damascus Road
Rest 1 minute until eyesight returns

Indulgences are $150/mo or pre-pay 6 months for just $650!
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is pleasing to Brodin. Make an offering of reps to the Swole-Father, and skip not the day of the leg.
 
Durendal
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So what kind of slogans should the Church of the Holy Gains have?

Crossfit
Come unto me and I shall show you the whey
Bro, do you even uplift?
Thou shalt not skip leg day
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No dumber than any other church.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

QuesoDelicioso: This is pleasing to Brodin. Make an offering of reps to the Swole-Father, and skip not the day of the leg.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


You dun goofed
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We need to talk about Creatine shiats.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm not going to look at the article...  Whatever it's about is going to be less amusing than reading this thread w/o the context of the article.

Thank you Farkers for making me smile today.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He really is the king of kings.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Body Of Christ
Youtube ozVnyyqXnGg
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I read that first as Caltech, which changes the whole concept quite a bit.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I had to read TFH four times before it made sense.

The first three times I read "cup of Caltech."

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: No dumber than any other church.


And with actual tangible results if you perform the rites correctly!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I read that first as Caltech, which changes the whole concept quite a bit.


i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Their target consumer:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Do you even tithe bro?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like the perfect place to start the Church of Dave Ryder:
"We put our faith in Blast Hardcheese!"
/ "Did you sign Sherri's card?"
 
