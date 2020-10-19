 Skip to content
(Kent Online)   Despite its low-profile front end, McLaren 570GTs should NOT be used as launch ramps, especially in supermarket car parks   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like the driver of the Audi didn't commit.  A bit more speed and they could have done a full twist in the air, and driven away in glory.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need to photoshop that number plate, it's almost a YOLO
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her insurance company is gonna have a good time blowing her rates through the roof.

/good luck changing to another insurer, since it wasn't a random accident
//ma'am - you dun goofed
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll just take-er down to the grocery store on a lark.  What's the worst that could happen.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Two fire crews had to attend the scene and used ladders and small tools to extract her from the vehicle..."

That raises more questions than it answers.
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't....I don't get it?  So she heard the initial crunch of going over the car and decided she was a monster truck driver?  Why would she just keep going?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Audi lady has no business behind the wheel of anything outside of a video game. "She misjudged the width of the parking place". FFS, she didn't sideswipe the McClaren, she drove right up the middle of it.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: "Two fire crews had to attend the scene and used ladders and small tools to extract her from the vehicle..."

That raises more questions than it answers.


Policemen sell more tickets.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fortunately there was no-one in the McLaren at the time of the accident
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet they won't take her licence from her. I honestly hate that you have to actually kill someone before police will act, not before.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ignoramist: "Fortunately there was no-one in the McLaren at the time of the accident


"

for her, that is.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An Audi and a McLaren. 

Checking my sympathy reserves.

Nope, none; none at all for either of these people.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Audi lady has no business behind the wheel of anything outside of a video game. "She misjudged the width of the parking place". FFS, she didn't sideswipe the McClaren, she drove right up the middle of it.


And then kept going.

She Trump'd the parking
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: Looks like the driver of the Audi didn't commit.  A bit more speed and they could have done a full twist in the air, and driven away in glory.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 384x288] [View Full Size image _x_]


I have some friends who were driving home drunker than Cooter Brown when they ran off the side of the road and rolled down an embankment. The car landed on its wheels in a Baptist Church parking lot. None worse for the wear, they drove the remainder of the 20 miles in the middle of the night sans windshield.
 
BiblioTech [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: I don't....I don't get it?  So she heard the initial crunch of going over the car and decided she was a monster truck driver?  Why would she just keep going?


Well, if you're going to screw up, do it so big that people just look and go WTF? I wondered about that too.

Used to work at a ten dollar a month type gym. Had a member who would drive up in his McLaren.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A Tale of Two Dumbasses

One dumbass buys a McLaren.
That dumbass then doubles-down on his dumbassery by driving it to the grocery store.

Another dumbass buys an Audi SUV but doesn't learn how to drive it.
That dumbass doubles-down on her dumbassery by trying to make a shallow turn into a parking spot and not having enough awareness to know that one of the wheels is off the pavement, and that she should therefore stop the farking car.  Which is triple- or quadruple-downing on her dumbassery.  I've lost count.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Audi lady has no business behind the wheel of anything outside of a video game. "She misjudged the width of the parking place". FFS, she didn't sideswipe the McClaren, she drove right up the middle of it.


Yeah, the far side tires are pretty much in the middle of the space she was trying to pull into. Park that thing very often, lady?

Gonna be an interesting phone call to hubby.

Every now and then I see a Ferrari or Lambo driving around the Boston (MA) suburbs. Yes, they're nice cars, but they're only usable for part of the year around here, they're sh*t in snow or ice, and there is absolutely no place to "open it up", so why spend hundreds of thousands on one...aside from the anatomical compensatory aspects of course...Practicality don't enter into it, I guess.

And they do seem to have a tendency towards dramatic end of life situations.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They had to rescue her?

Audi has a huge sunroof. She could have opened it and walked right out!
 
kokomo61
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Looks like the driver of the Audi didn't commit.  A bit more speed and they could have done a full twist in the air, and driven away in glory.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 384x288] [View Full Size image _x_]


Best part - that stunt was done with an AMC Matador. Done perfectly in one take.

The Man with the Golden Gun: Car Jump
Youtube fzCIbhLUUA0
 
kokomo61
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kokomo61: Ker_Thwap: Looks like the driver of the Audi didn't commit.  A bit more speed and they could have done a full twist in the air, and driven away in glory.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 384x288] [View Full Size image _x_]

Best part - that stunt was done with an AMC Matador. Done perfectly in one take.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/fzCIbhLU​UA0]


The slide-whistle was a bit much, though.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's exactly how I'd to get an Audi parked in my McLaren.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A woman driving

Well the they really didn't need to state the obvious.

/kidding, my car has been hit 3x while parked in my life. All of them were men in pickup trucks who were kind enough to leave notes.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: I don't....I don't get it?  So she heard the initial crunch of going over the car and decided she was a monster truck driver?  Why would she just keep going?


She was in a hurry.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Xai: Yet they won't take her licence from her. I honestly hate that you have to actually kill someone before police will act, not before.


Not sure where you're from but up here you can kill someone with your car and only receive a fine, as long as their death was due simply to your incompetence.

That's not even snark, that's how it is.
 
HappySeahorse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: They had to rescue her?

Audi has a huge sunroof. She could have opened it and walked right out!


I don't mean to be mean, but this person managed to crash into a parked supercar and continue going until her car was on its side.

Expecting her to be able to self-rescue is too much to ask.

Cannot decide if she is dumb or old, but she sounds fat.

/CSB: the same thing happened to my Subaru in a super-wide American mall parking lot. The driver, who happened to be a Asian (but I'm not saying anything), drive into the back of my car while turning into the space next to me. I'm not talking about swiping a front panel: she drove the front of her car into my rear bumper she was so far off. I was walking to my car and saw the whole stupid thing in slo-mo. Then she started driving off!  I caught up with her and her insurance paid.
//What's with all the hate of McLaren owners? Let's just say I'm glad I was driving the Subaru.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kokomo61: Ker_Thwap: Looks like the driver of the Audi didn't commit.  A bit more speed and they could have done a full twist in the air, and driven away in glory.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 384x288] [View Full Size image _x_]

Best part - that stunt was done with an AMC Matador. Done perfectly in one take.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/fzCIbhLU​UA0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That's an AMC Hornet which was basically a Gremlin with a trunk.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Audi lady has no business behind the wheel of anything outside of a video game. "She misjudged the width of the parking place". FFS, she didn't sideswipe the McClaren, she drove right up the middle of it.


Plus I wouldn't an Audi have all sorts of sensors to let you know you are going to hit something and even autobrake?. My wife is a terrible misjudge of vehicle width. She used to curb tires all of the time. Having a car with such sensors is now essential in my family. Of course if you are booking it it might not react in time. But so many of these cars even have autopark nowadays.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Xai: Yet they won't take her licence from her. I honestly hate that you have to actually kill someone before police will act, not before.

Not sure where you're from but up here you can kill someone with your car and only receive a fine, as long as their death was due simply to your incompetence.

That's not even snark, that's how it is.


True, and a good friend of mine's dad was almost killed (disabled for life) by someone who literally lied in court (changed his story half way through proceedings - one had to be a lie) and who then received a fine and 6 points as 'punishment'
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good luck maintaining insurance coverage from now on.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kokomo61: Ker_Thwap: Looks like the driver of the Audi didn't commit.  A bit more speed and they could have done a full twist in the air, and driven away in glory.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 384x288] [View Full Size image _x_]

Best part - that stunt was done with an AMC Matador. Done perfectly in one take.

[YouTube video: The Man with the Golden Gun: Car Jump]


I know Roger Moore James Bond movies were a bit camp, but the slide whistle is just too much.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Her insurance company is gonna have a good time blowing her rates through the roof.

/good luck changing to another insurer, since it wasn't a random accident
//ma'am - you dun goofed


LOL she might have a 20 k limit
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HappySeahorse: //What's with all the hate of McLaren owners? Let's just say I'm glad I was driving the Subaru.


They take an asset that cost more than our house and treat it like a throw away tissue.

It, along with most other supercars, is not a "I made it" status symbol, it's now a "I'm a rich entitled asshole" status symbol.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: They had to rescue her?

Audi has a huge sunroof. She could have opened it and walked right out!


Audi may be the only German manufacturer that hasn't had a recall on their 'panorama' roof panels, and their ability to fly off like a toupee in a convertible.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Flab: slide


The got damn campy during the Moore era.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stan unusual: kokomo61: Ker_Thwap: Looks like the driver of the Audi didn't commit.  A bit more speed and they could have done a full twist in the air, and driven away in glory.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 384x288] [View Full Size image _x_]

Best part - that stunt was done with an AMC Matador. Done perfectly in one take.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/fzCIbhLU​UA0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

That's an AMC Hornet which was basically a Gremlin with a trunk.


You're right - it's a Hornet. A couple Matador police cars show up in the chase scene. As does a Matador coupe (who'd have thunk AMC would get all that Bond product placement?)

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size



The story behind the stunt is pretty cool. The first time computers were used to simulate a stunt....in the early '70s.

https://jalopnik.com/the-james-bond-c​o​rkscrew-jump-was-the-first-computer-mo​-1711459704

Also, some damn impressive stunt driving in that sequence - especially considering what they were driving.
AMC Hornet X [The Man with the Golden Gun]
Youtube PJp9bKypMtw
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That Audi driver is slinging so much BS hoping noone questions how she misjudged yet went up and over the car with her left tire a foot from the edge of the McLaren.  My guess is she pulled into the spot not knowing the McLaren was there due to how low it was and then it flipped her car.
 
