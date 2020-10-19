 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSNBC)   Christian leaders might reluctantly be admitting that Trump is indeed NOT the chosen one   (msnbc.com) divider line
16
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

355 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2020 at 11:35 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They are finally figuring out that the avatar of the seven deadly sins plays for the other team?
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Now if only they can make the leap to recognizing that voting to impose their religious values over others isn't what Jesus would do.

Baby steps I guess.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not God's chosen one, for sure.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'd like to hear the opinion of that "famous" pastor who peed on that woman on their flight.

He's right in trumps wheel house with that one.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
These same hypocrites in 2 years will be all "Trump? Trump? Yeah, never liked the guy. Remember guys? How we all hated Trump? Remember that?"
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They've gotten all the judges they wanted. He's no longer useful to them. It's time to pretend to be Christian again.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: Now if only they can make the leap to recognizing that voting to impose their religious values over others isn't what Jesus would do.


What makes you say that?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Now that it appears he's losing, a lot of people suddenly don't love Trump anymore.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Piss off, you opportunistic assholes. You can't unfark a pig. Wait. I like pigs. You can't  unfark a distasteful animal I'm unable to reference at the moment.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

yanceylebeef: They've gotten all the judges they wanted. He's no longer useful to them. It's time to pretend to be Christian again.


That's a Bingo.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Wait, so this isn't the 'Cyrus' we're looking for....


Fark user imageView Full Size


... but we should have been looking for THIS one???"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hallows_Eve: yanceylebeef: They've gotten all the judges they wanted. He's no longer useful to them. It's time to pretend to be Christian again.

That's a Bingo.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Can't start your morning without a hot cup of CYA. If Donny is the chosen one then GOD himself would ensure victory. Now that there is a chance Trump might lose they are faced with A)Trump not being the chosen one, B) god not being as involved as they would have you believe, C) there is no god.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Are these the conservative Christians who are pretending they didn't like Trump all along because they got what they want and it looks like he might lose, the slightly less conservative Christians who think that being gay isn't a worse sin than other sins and are mad that people think they're homophobic, or the minority of liberal Christians who are fighting for control of the brand and acting like the Religious Left is going to surge and take over any day how (like they have been for the last 20 years?)
 
Clutch2013
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Rev. William Barber...that name sounds familiar.

Oh.  I remember now.  Yeah, he's been anti-Two Scoops from the jump, and shows up on MSNBC regularly.

You want to surprise me, tell me Osteen or Hagee have decided to flip.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.