(CTV News)   Giant hilltop drawing of cat discovered in Peru. Researchers combing base of hill for drawings of knocked over coffee mugs and keys   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i bow respectfully before your headline-fu, Subby.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Repeat, subby. But I won't narc on you to the mods as nice headline
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My new cat stole my gottdamn phone last week

/This could get interesting
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Was it watching me masturbate?
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
For some reason I feel like the "repeat" tag should transform into the "don't greenlight" tag...
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark repeat Monday
 
Ringo48
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I RTFA, but I still don't understand why the couldn't see it for 1500 years.  I mean it seems pretty hard to miss in the photo, so what's the deal?
 
The Kitchen Ninja [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Honestly that cat looks like some s***post thing someone would put on the internet today. If I had better photoshop skills, I'd love to make it look like it was walking and shaking those balloon-looking front paws back and forth, dancing off to the right set to some vaudeville-type music.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
those nazca lines are amazing.  i remember unsolved mysteries with robert stack doing an episode on them.

the one with the monkey is my favorite

Fark user imageView Full Size


and spider

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dericwater
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How can that cat drawing not be seen by almost anyone walking by?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think it is a fake.

It lacks the sophistication and style of a genuine ancient and primative art work. What's the deal with the round eyes? And the location seems inappropriate: the real Nasca lines are on flat ground and mostly visible from the air only or to people walking them with GPS devices. It's faker than the Homer Simpson crop circle.

wanksy.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dericwater: How can that cat drawing not be seen by almost anyone walking by?


The people who put up that chain link fence in the foreground of the pic in TFA were not the most observant
 
