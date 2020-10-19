 Skip to content
(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   National Guard leader says he can't recall approving a spy plane and chopper to monitor peaceful protesters, and the deployment had nothing to do with the protest being outside his house   (startribune.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Follow the paperwork.
There is paperwork for everything. If need a jeep, you don't just go to the motor pool and grab a set of keys and drive away. You have to sign for that jeep.

Now imagine how much paperwork is involved  to get a helicopter in the air. Or a "spy plane"

There better be paperwork and if there isn't a whole lot of heads need to roll.
 
toonetwin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's gonna leave a mark.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Overzealous weekend warrior?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Jade helm 20 practice missions and stuff.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

blender61: Follow the paperwork.
There is paperwork for everything. If need a jeep, you don't just go to the motor pool and grab a set of keys and drive away. You have to sign for that jeep.

Now imagine how much paperwork is involved  to get a helicopter in the air. Or a "spy plane"

There better be paperwork and if there isn't a whole lot of heads need to roll.


They did, and his signature was on it but people below him are allowed to sign for him and he can't remember who did what and if they signed or he did


Must be nice to have that kind of deniability even when your signature is on the document.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Spiderman thing. The pointing thing..the meme? Ya. Post it.
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It was General Ripper.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whoopsiedaisy!
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dead on the River: Spiderman thing. The pointing thing..the meme? Ya. Post it.


So. Obviously this was the wrong thread..
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sure, Jan
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In before some Trumper posts a picture of protesters burning something, which proves that there's no such thing as a peaceful protest. Kind of like how a snowball proves there's no such thing as global warming. If you're so profoundly stupid you think you're smart.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTFA: "an Air Force inspector general's report issued in August concluded that the reconnaissance planes weren't capable of capturing "distinguishing personal features of individuals"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dude: If you're in charge, then you're responsible.  Doesn't matter if you knew about it, doesn't matter if you could have stopped it.  If you are in charge, then you are responsible. You don't get to wiggle off the hook.  You don't get to deflect.  You don't get to blame others, or the weather, or that you were hammered when it happened, or that your subordinate was hammered.

Does not matter.

This whole "I don' know nothing about that" schtick is tiresome.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's worked before and will continue to work.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTA: where Guard head lives

Let's keep subby's mom's anatomy out of this.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

snoopy2zero: blender61: Follow the paperwork.
There is paperwork for everything. If need a jeep, you don't just go to the motor pool and grab a set of keys and drive away. You have to sign for that jeep.

Now imagine how much paperwork is involved  to get a helicopter in the air. Or a "spy plane"

There better be paperwork and if there isn't a whole lot of heads need to roll.

They did, and his signature was on it but people below him are allowed to sign for him and he can't remember who did what and if they signed or he did


Must be nice to have that kind of deniability even when your signature is on the document.


Wow. I work in a regulated industry and if someone needs to sign for someone else then that person's name is also listed. There are both manual and digital processes for this. No way would we get away with this shiat.
 
Xzano
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

snoopy2zero: blender61: Follow the paperwork.
There is paperwork for everything. If need a jeep, you don't just go to the motor pool and grab a set of keys and drive away. You have to sign for that jeep.

Now imagine how much paperwork is involved  to get a helicopter in the air. Or a "spy plane"

There better be paperwork and if there isn't a whole lot of heads need to roll.

They did, and his signature was on it but people below him are allowed to sign for him and he can't remember who did what and if they signed or he did


Must be nice to have that kind of deniability even when your signature is on the document.


pretty sure signing his name is a serious offense for all involved. If an under officer signs, they are supposed to sign their name, and annotate who they are signing for.

/ at least that is how it used to work in the real military.
// which means a large number of people need to be unemployed, and then fitted for matching cufflinks.
/// and presented w/ their new mos, 99 RkBrkr.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kendelrio: FTFA: "an Air Force inspector general's report issued in August concluded that the reconnaissance planes weren't capable of capturing "distinguishing personal features of individuals"

[Fark user image 208x242]


Duh, everyone knows that planes have bad eye-sight, and that's why they need stuff like humans to help them fly.
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kendelrio: FTFA: "an Air Force inspector general's report issued in August concluded that the reconnaissance planes weren't capable of capturing "distinguishing personal features of individuals"

[Fark user image image 208x242]


You know it's true though.  That's why all the Bigfoot and UFO footage is super blurry.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: It's worked before and will continue to work.

[Fark user image 400x293]

[Fark user image 480x360]


it's a common problem

Cut Eric Holder Some Slack... He Just Doesn't Know!
Youtube 3QPjEgtD_4I
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Clinton Claims "I Don't Recall" 21 Times In Lawsuit About Her Use Of A Secret Server
Youtube pimKOt8Sny4
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

snoopy2zero: blender61: Follow the paperwork.
There is paperwork for everything. If need a jeep, you don't just go to the motor pool and grab a set of keys and drive away. You have to sign for that jeep.

Now imagine how much paperwork is involved  to get a helicopter in the air. Or a "spy plane"

There better be paperwork and if there isn't a whole lot of heads need to roll.

They did, and his signature was on it but people below him are allowed to sign for him and he can't remember who did what and if they signed or he did


Must be nice to have that kind of deniability even when your signature is on the document.


To which the investigators should reply: Tough shiat.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: In before some Trumper posts a picture of protesters burning something, which proves that there's no such thing as a peaceful protest. Kind of like how a snowball proves there's no such thing as global warming. If you're so profoundly stupid you think you're smart.


Here you go.

museothyssen.orgView Full Size


/not a Trumper
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.