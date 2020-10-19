 Skip to content
Eight months in, California seems to be containing Covid-19 by trusting science and following expert advice. Other states still mystified why the opposite approach keeps failing
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those other states adopted the Slurms MacKenzie method of dealing with the pandemic.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orange County, the Other States of California.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Only in the US is the acceptable strategy in most places "I'm so overCOVID, can we do something else now?"
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Red states regarding Covid...

Fark user imageView Full Size


"We now know Covid is caused by small trolls living in the stomach".
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Only in the US is the acceptable strategy in most places "I'm so overCOVID, can we do something else now?"


I know, right?  Those Europeans totally have it under control.  Did you see the thread a few links down about the Brits exiting pubs in a safe, orderly fashion?

/twitter talking points are dumb
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Those goddamned lefties always being right about everything is f*cking irritating.
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
bit.ly/COVID19spreadsheet
A daily-updated tracking sheet of new cases in southern california
 
6nome
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

COVID19: bit.ly/COVID19spreadsheet
A daily-updated tracking sheet of new cases in southern california


Username checks out.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

COVID19: bit.ly/COVID19spreadsheet
A daily-updated tracking sheet of new cases in southern california


If you can't trust a random Google doc from a random account on a decades-old message board, who can you trust?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No, they've just already hit their peak.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-track​er/#cases_casesper100klast7days
 
Krieghund [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm in LA County and we're close to moving from the purple 'widespread' category to the red 'substantial' category and re-opening a little bit.

I can't say I'm thrilled about it.  Last time we tried reopening it didn't last.
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
California only partially has its shiat together. The thing is there's not enough enforcement for mask failure, but at least the culture of mask wearing is in place. I still see stupid farks trying to go maskless or nose-out any chance they get. They're not the majority, but they aren't a tiny minority either.

With as many people as we have, the state could be doing A LOT worse, though. So, California is OKAY, but we could be doing better if more adopted safe practices.

Sorry, maskless states. You've had seven months to see the contrast between areas who attempt to mitigate and areas that don't, and you still can't get your shiat together? At this point, few are realistically talking about a second shut down. They're just pleading to mandate safe practices. Yet that's Big Brother trying to run your life? This is the seat belt war all over again. And the motorcycle helmet fracas. And owners vs employees schism over workplace safety. Over and over again, freedom vs safety.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Some Boston sportsball radio jock was all "Screw science and masks, they don't work!"  as proof he went with the "They told us back in March that if we did all these things, it would be better... so clearly they lied about that!"

if we did all these things, if we did all these things, if we did all these things...

So much rage, which is what I assume what they were going for in an attempt to be edgy and get idiots to call in.

/Yes, it's my own fault for even turning on the radio.
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Ah don't unnerstand - I done laid out the circle, killed the cats, and smeared the blood on mah parts! Why don't the 'Rona leave me alone?'
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Illinois was doing really well for awhile in containing this, but infection and hospitalization rates are once again trickling back up.  We're going to have a fun conundrum this winter when we'll have to choose between shutting down businesses/classes/etc. to re-flatten the curve (thereby bankrupting God knows how many businesses without meaningful federal aid) or implementing piecemeal restrictions that will ultimately slow the rate increases down without seeing noteworthy decreases.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Things aren't perfect here.  There's plenty of red state thinking in CA outside of the coastal urban areas.  Sheriffs refusing to enforce lawful health orders, county health officers disregarding basic means of prohibiting spread, county boards of supervisors creating their own less stringent guidelines for indoor dining and other questionable activities, business owners/operators refusing to comply with lawful health orders, etc.  BUT just the act of trying by a significant part of the government and the populace appears to be making a difference.  It's clear that as long as a decent amount of people buy in to the easiest and least invasive parts(wearing a mask, socially distancing) there is a less negative outcome than going full herd immunity death cult approach
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: No, they've just already hit their peak.

[Fark user image 425x704]


Weak ass Cali liberals. My state keeps hitting new peaks because we're red state tough.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Hey Remember when all of the MAGAts were blaming the Blue States for COVID outbreaks?
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: Over and over again, freedom vs safety.


I always find this odd because safety provides freedom. It's why the government is charged with providing defense and promoting the general welfare of the people in the Preamble to the Constitution
 
Tman144
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Even in California though, it's the redneck parts of the state that are getting hit the hardest. https://www.nytimes.com/inter​active/2020/us/california-coronavirus-​cases.html#county
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Obviously, so many people have left California due to their high taxes that Covid has no one left to infect.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was in the LA, Anaheim, San Diego areas in June.  Almost none of the assholes around were wearing masks.  Went to the San Diego Zoo and had to actually yell at some lady for literally running up and leaning on me to look at an animal. Her equally stupid daughter yelled at me and tried to play the race card, because apparently if you only speak Spanish, you can't possibly know there's a pandemic going on and that we should be maintaining distance even when outside...
 
johnny queso
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
thats great and all, but would prefer we not get lackadaisical. seems very easy to reverse promising trends.

/miss going to the movies
 
rka
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh, so way back in (checks graph) July, when they were reporting 12K cases a day and leading the US they didn't have their shiat together but now they do?

What changed exactly?
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dr. Drew appears to think that whats going on in California is a huge overreaction.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: Dr. Drew appears to think that whats going on in California is a huge overreaction.


dr drew is a con man
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dothemath: Dr. Drew appears to think that whats going on in California is a huge overreaction.


He's a brilliant physician, no doubt, but I'm holding out until I get a second opinion from Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz, or Dr. Detroit.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: Dr. Drew appears to think that whats going on in California is a huge overreaction.


Was looking for something else, but came across this on his Wikipedia page:

In a 2011 interview on Kevin and Bean, Pinsky stated he would speak to any media outlet including TMZ and The National Enquirer but would not speak to the Los Angeles Times, explaining "They distort, and they mislead, and they take things out of context. I really am stunned at how shoddy their journalism is, so I stopped talking to them.

It pretty much sums up that hack to me.   The LA Times must have printed something about him that he didn't like, even if it was true.   Celebrity doctors suck.  Especially ones that are buds with Adam Corolla.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When I do venture out, everyone has a mask on.  It's rare to NOT see someone wearing one, now.  Burbank is fining folks a few hundred bucks if they can't you not wearing one, so there is some enforcement, or trying to at least.
 
paranand
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: RyansPrivates: Only in the US is the acceptable strategy in most places "I'm so overCOVID, can we do something else now?"

I know, right?  Those Europeans totally have it under control.  Did you see the thread a few links down about the Brits exiting pubs in a safe, orderly fashion?

/twitter talking points are dumb


Hey, don't group us mainland Europeans in with England - they're our Florida, like how America is the rest of the world's Florida.
 
rka
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

paranand: Jeebus Saves: RyansPrivates: Only in the US is the acceptable strategy in most places "I'm so overCOVID, can we do something else now?"

I know, right?  Those Europeans totally have it under control.  Did you see the thread a few links down about the Brits exiting pubs in a safe, orderly fashion?

/twitter talking points are dumb

Hey, don't group us mainland Europeans in with England - they're our Florida, like how America is the rest of the world's Florida.


Yeah. Mainland Europe just lets their royals jet off to Greece for a vacation while telling everyone else to stay home.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe​-​54548633
 
Devo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If I wear a mask, my neighbors might think I don't support Trump hard enough.
 
