(CNN)   North Korean prisoners are treated "worse than animals," according to reporter who has never seen a designer dog inside a handbag at Target   (cnn.com) divider line
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are fine dictators on both sides
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they just need a love letter.
 
jbuist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I read a book on some North Korean refugees a few years back.  One story really stuck with me.

A woman in NK, a doctor, wanted out to see her family in S. Korea.  She crossed a river in a rural area to make it into China, wet and freezing, made it some houses and was shocked to find a bowl of food at the first house she came to.  I believe she assumed they were expecting her but had no idea how that was possible.  It wasn't just food.  It was rice and MEAT, two things she hadn't had in who knows how long.

Then the dog growled at her and she realized dogs in rural China ate better than NK doctors.  It was dog food.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

This guy looks like he gets plenty of dog food.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

"Nothing to Envy", maybe?
 
jefferator
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
trump really loves this guy....two of a perfect pair.....
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jefferator: trump really loves this guy....two of a perfect pair.....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

And then she got caught by the chinese police and sent back to north korea to be executed? Because thats what happens most of the time because China is farking evil man.
 
Coloman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Lets see, the people are starving, dying and whatnot.
But the prisoners need better care.....
 
Northern
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

A close friend from HS joined the regular army after and was sent to the DMZ.  They needed one patrol each per your along the border for some reason even though he was a mechanic.  They captured a group of Best Korean military who snuck into the S Korean side.  They called S Korean military, who slowly unloaded a heavy machine gun from a truck, mounted it on a tripod, and shot the prisoners.  A bulldozer then buried the bodies.  Apparently this is or was fairly routine over there.
 
