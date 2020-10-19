 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   How much of Northern Canada has suffered from Covid? Nunavut   (bbc.com) divider line
17
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

903 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2020 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They only had to worry about the environment, lack of any infrastructure, systemic racism, and mindbogglingly expensive food. Easy peasy.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Polar Bears can't get Covid?  Good to know.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering the endemic poverty and close quarters living that is astounding. Can Biden put some of their elders in charge of our HHS?
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No people in no people out equal no C-19 cases...that's a Duh!!
 
Cooper420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they didn't take the extreme measures they did, they'd have been completely farked in trying to manage infections up there.
 
Kurohone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Considering the endemic poverty and close quarters living that is astounding. Can Biden put some of their elders in charge of our HHS?


That's a factor of isolation.  The communities with decent road links are telling a much more tragic story.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inuit!
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: They only had to worry about the environment, lack of any infrastructure, systemic racism, and mindbogglingly expensive food. Easy peasy.


Oh, and a homicide rate higher than most US states.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crime_i​n​_Canada#Crime_statistics_by_province_a​nd_territory

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​U.S._states_by_homicide_rate
 
caguru
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Place sucks so bad even COVID doesn't want to go there.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I can understand why even the coronavirus wants nothing to do with that desolated place. Trees can't even grow there. It must be like living on the moon.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: They only had to worry about the environment, lack of any infrastructure, systemic racism, and mindbogglingly expensive food. Easy peasy.


It is pretty arrogant to assume they want to be a part of our world and we are just holding them down. They live like their ancestors except for select first-world improvements (skidoos, houses, hunting weapons ...), plus funding help if any choose to attend higher education. Their lifestyles are almost the model for millennial van-life vloggers. A new road was made in 2018 into Tuktoyaktuk and the elders were concerned it was going to bring crime and drugs. The point being, you can hate yourself all you want but stop expecting everyone else to hate themselves just as much.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The New Zealand/Australia method of "Lock the damn door and don't let anyone in" seems to work. Too bad it isn't reproducible everywhere. Perhaps if there were some other, almost as effective methods of controlling spread, like distancing, masks, testing, tracing...

Nah, that could never work in modern, educated first world economies.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

CommonName2: They live like their ancestors except for select first-world improvements (skidoos, houses, hunting weapons ...), plus funding help if any choose to attend higher education.


That list goes on and on: electricity, modern medicine, satellite TV, a little thing called the 'INTER-NET', beer, etc. So what you really ought to say is that they live nothing like their ancestors. Got it.
 
p51d007
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Population ONLY 39,000, not to mention it is located ABOVE the artic circle!
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nobody does any testing up there, therefore no cases! Brilliant!
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A friend lives in a rural PA county that had zero covid until a NY rabbi came to the kosher chicken plant to do his magic tricks.
I'm guessing this area of northern Canada doesn't have a kosher seal or salmon plant.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Insain2: No people in no people out equal no C-19 cases...that's a Duh!!


Except that's the exact opposite of how they achieved their zero number.

They were proactive and took common sense steps. But never mind RTFA.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.