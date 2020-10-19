 Skip to content
(BBC-US) Swimming in very cold water could help prevent dementia, even though you'll forget where your penis used to be (bbc.com)
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Canuckian says 'hard no' to that theory.
We have lots of senile Depends-dumpers up here, eh.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, I'll never forget your mother.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The weak ones died.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I finally got a pool thermometer and turns out I am not as brave as I thought as it read 61*

It's still cold to me dammit and I can only take it for twenty seconds or so

/am no Wim Hoff
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swam in the ocean on November first one time.  Not so much swimming as diving in and getting the hell out as fast as possible.  Definitely took care of the hangover, though.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the minute or two spent naked shoveling snow off the hot tub count?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. I've been swimming in coldish water for the past few weeks.
Felt like I had food poisoning before the swim, still went it. I think my stomach blew a fuse.
Later I was rolled up with a hot water bottle, socks, covering my head, wearing a robe and still my feet were so cold they hurt (and I don't usually suffer cold limbs).
Have a low grade fever now.
If this persists I'll be going for a nasal swab.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How cold?  I went for an end of the year swim last week and 74 degrees was pretty cold.
 
Bizarro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokes on you, I know right where it is.

In a box, under my bed, right where I left it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: This Canuckian says 'hard no' to that theory.
We have lots of senile Depends-dumpers up here, eh.


About a decade ago, I was at Anna Maria Island in February on a 65 degree day and there was a group of people in the Gulf even though the water temp was also in the 60s.  I thought "who are these people?"  They were Canadians.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But watch out for Japanese submarines.
Something in the Water - 1941 (1/11) Movie CLIP (1979) HD
Youtube -v93NKIFBBw

/they're taking germans to bomb john belushi
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bizarro: Jokes on you, I know right where it is.

In a box, under my bed, right where I left it.


I had a dream about that once...damned thing just kept coming off.

I remember thinking it wasn't a total loss if I could find accessories or bigger ones I could plug in, if only I could find a way to make it stay on.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  



While you're at it take a short cold drink tooo!!!
 
mallorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always wondered why warmer states tended to be red and northern states were blue on political maps.
 
Froman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: This Canuckian says 'hard no' to that theory.
We have lots of senile Depends-dumpers up here, eh.


Other contributors:
Poutine
All the hits taken to the head playing hockey
Moose bites
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inner ted: I finally got a pool thermometer and turns out I am not as brave as I thought as it read 61*

It's still cold to me dammit and I can only take it for twenty seconds or so

/am no Wim Hoff


I would think one would get a thermometer before pool construction was finished.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By that logic, eating ice cream for the brain freeze might just do the trick too.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

See also: jogging, bicycle riding


See also: jogging, bicycle riding
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: By that logic, eating ice cream for the brain freeze might just do the trick too.


Thermodynamically, there may be an amount of ice cream such that the thermal energy required to heat it up to body temperature is greater than the chemical energy needed to generate that thermal energy. Thus you can eat it and lose weight.

Combined with its anti-dementia properties, we could be sitting on a creamy frozen gold mine.
 
Salmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And yet their balls will drag on the bottom.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I still can't get over that super twisted episode of Ratched involving steaming to ice water baths.
 
stuffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Now all you have to worry bout it hypothermia.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Salmon: And yet their balls will drag on the bottom.


Mine retract so fast they hit my diaphragm and knock the wind right out of me.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cold water will turn your Audi into an Inni
 
