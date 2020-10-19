 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   New Thor movie 'darker than expected' say reports (Graphic picture, possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Sick  
2687 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2020 at 11:50 AM



Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A man who developed a bizarre obsession with Norse warriors after watching the hit TV series Vikings is on the run after allegedly smashing his girlfriend's skull in with one of his collection of axes.

I think that if the reporter had dug a little deeper he would have uncovered a deep, simmering, unresolved disagreement between the couple concerning the relative merits of Vikings vs. Game of Thrones as the real cause of the attack.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it were Game of Thrones, it would have taken a few episodes of backstory, then cutting to someone random doing something you had forgotten about because their story was last shown 4 weeks ago and there's like 15 intercutting stories. 
And the lights would have been off so you couldn't even see what was happening.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, thank god they're finally hiring diverse actors.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And maybe I should try reading the story.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thankfully they have some nice closeups of the axe marks in her head, I wouldn't have gotten the full effect of the story otherwise.
 
Elfich [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we update the link warning to "blood and gore", because I was not expecting that.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: And maybe I should try reading the story.


"Read the article? On FARK? Who does that?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's an "axe wound" joke to be made here.
 
Fusorfodder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elfich: Can we update the link warning to "blood and gore", because I was not expecting that.


Why would they think someone would click on the link?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't teach sharing in Norse mythology or what?
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7 times in the head, with an axe.  And she's not dead?

That's not a real Viking.
Or she's the goddess Hel.
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anyone know what the viking law would give for a crime like this?  if he wanted to be a viking i say we give him the same punishment that someone from that time would get.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Amateur
 
Advernaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seven blows to the head and she lives; he's no viking. He should find a new fascination; maybe a furry ilife is more his level.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: 7 times in the head, with an axe.  And she's not dead?

That's not a real Viking.
Or she's the goddess Hel.


The moran was obviously using the wrong end.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Miguel Camilo Parra"

Um...yeah, no. Your "Kiss Me, I'm Viking" t-shirt doesn't make it so.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After failing to kill a defenseless person with 7 axe blows to the head, he is just gonna get pantsed and hung from the flagpole when he tries to get into Valhalla.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't people become obsessed with like I dont know maybe reading books or something
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jumac: anyone know what the viking law would give for a crime like this?  if he wanted to be a viking i say we give him the same punishment that someone from that time would get.


I wouldn't take that bet. Killing a woman for perceived infidelity probably wasn't that big of a deal back then.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Don't make me axe you again!"
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Why can't people become obsessed with like I dont know maybe reading books or something


A man who developed a bizarre obsession with Bob Ross after watching the popular PBS TV series The Joy of Painting is on the run after allegedly painting his girlfriend's hair happy colors with one of his collection of brushes.
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elfich: Can we update the link warning to "blood and gore", because I was not expecting that.


Came here for this - closeups of bloody skull injuries are more of a LiveLeak thing, Fark mods.
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"....after finding her in bed with son".

I stopped reading at that point. Did the story get weirder from there?
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Trocadero: jumac: anyone know what the viking law would give for a crime like this?  if he wanted to be a viking i say we give him the same punishment that someone from that time would get.

I wouldn't take that bet. Killing a woman for perceived infidelity probably wasn't that big of a deal back then.


Yeah but failing at the attempt when you got 7 tries with a damn axe AND the victim was asleep will earn you an unflattering nickname for life.

Just ask Björn The Puffin farker.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Guys, when you buy Viking axes or Samarai swords off the internet, please remember they are for decorative use only. They haven't been prepared to do the damage a real one would do.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If you lot have not seen it, there's a black-humoured series called Norseman that's now up to season three.
Norsemen (Vikingane) Season 1 Official Netflix HD Trailer
Youtube HpMvIZRUPf4
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Vikings fan and he didn't give her a blood eagle??
 
thehobbes
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Vikings fan and he didn't give her a blood eagle??


That takes work...
 
Derek Force
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Why can't people become obsessed with like I dont know maybe reading books or something


There are plenty of people obsessed with reading books, but
"Man reads 7 books after finding his girlfriend in bed with her son" doesnt get as many clicks.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, that Star headline writer was having a good time.

Headline: Would-be 'Viking' smashed girlfriend's skull with axe after finding her in bed with son

Article: the girlfriend was asleep in a bed with her own 12 year old son.

While technically correct, the headline paints a much different picture.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Satampra Zeiros: "....after finding her in bed with son".

I stopped reading at that point. Did the story get weirder from there?


"Finding her in bed with her son" just meant she and her 12 year old were napping in the same bed.

This guy had developing jealousy issues.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, he did follow the advice of Thanos
 
Kooj
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Raug the Dwarf: This guy had developing jealousy issues.


"Developing"?

That jealousy seems rather mature.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: [Fark user image 640x579]


For those who don't know, this is Techno Viking. Google, and bast in his majesty.
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: InfoFreako: [Fark user image 640x579]

For those who don't know, this is Techno Viking. Google, and bast in his majesty.


I really hope you were shooting for "bask" and not "baste," there...
 
NevynFox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Advernaut: Seven blows to the head and she lives; he's no viking. He should find a new fascination; maybe a furry ilife is more his level.


Hey, you keep that farked up shiat away from my clean, wholesome fandom.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
well, i wood....l.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: grumpfuff: InfoFreako: [Fark user image 640x579]

For those who don't know, this is Techno Viking. Google, and bast in his majesty.

I really hope you were shooting for "bask" and not "baste," there...


Counterpoint: My type does not detract from the majesty that is Techno Viking.

/meant "bask"
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: FormlessOne: grumpfuff: InfoFreako: [Fark user image 640x579]

For those who don't know, this is Techno Viking. Google, and bast in his majesty.

I really hope you were shooting for "bask" and not "baste," there...

Counterpoint: My type does not detract from the majesty that is Techno Viking.

/meant "bask"


FFS I can't even get "typo" right. I'm just gonna go away now.
 
viscountalpha
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I just want some clarification on what "IN BED WITH SON"

As in they were having sex? or literally innocent? or is the paper spinning this for more sensationalism?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: grumpfuff: FormlessOne: grumpfuff: InfoFreako: [Fark user image 640x579]

For those who don't know, this is Techno Viking. Google, and bast in his majesty.

I really hope you were shooting for "bask" and not "baste," there...

Counterpoint: My type does not detract from the majesty that is Techno Viking.

/meant "bask"

FFS I can't even get "typo" right. I'm just gonna go away now.


If it makes you feel better, typo is one of the words I can never spell right.  I always spell it "type".  And I always spell ratio as "ration".  Go figure.
 
